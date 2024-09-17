WATCH: Cal coordinators, players preview Florida State matchup

Cal is gearing up for its first ACC contest with the Bears heading out to Tallahassee this week to square off against winless Florida State. Tuesday, coordinators Peter Sirmon and Mike Bloesch took time to speak with reporters about the upcoming matchup and provide their thoughts on their respective sides of the ball coming out of the San Diego State matchup.

Two key players for Cal in last Saturday's win over San Diego State were defensive lineman Aidan Keanaaina and tight end Corey Dyches. The newcomers made their mark for the Bears, and they each spoke with reporters about the experience during Tuesday's media availability.

Plus, quarterback Fernando Mendoza spoke Tuesday about making a return to his home state for this week's game.