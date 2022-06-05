2023 Cal Recruiting Database: In-depth position-by-position intel
Cal picked up its second commitment of the 2023 recruiting cycle Sunday as three-star OL/DL prospect Amos Talalele announced his Golden Bears decision.
That should be just the start of a very busy and productive month for the Bears, as each weekend in June is packed full of official visitors.
Which is why we've thoroughly -- emphasis on thorough -- broken down Cal's entire recruiting picture position-by-position, spotlighting the prospects the Bears are actively recruiting at each spot, the latest intel we have on each, links to their highlight videos and record-keeping of their visits to Berkeley so far and any official visits already scheduled.
This is your one-stop database for all things Cal recruiting in this 2023 cycle.
The Cal 2023 Recruiting Database will be updated daily with fresh information and new interviews, so check back often.
Quarterback
Needs (1): After taking under-the-radar two-star Fernando Mendoza as the only QB in its 2022 signing class (not counting transfer Jack Plummer), the Bears will look to bring in more competition at the position. Initial sights were set on four-star Jaden Rashada, but he is looking like a longshot at this point, while the program has expanded its search over the last week with two new offers.
Commits (0):
Top Targets:
Three-star QB Luke Duncan (Miramonte HS)
The latest: Cal was the first offer for Duncan, who saw his recruiting stock start to rise this spring. He was at the Bears' big junior day event in early March and then visited Berkeley again on April 16 for his second look at the program, coming away highly impressed. He wants to ideally make a commitment decision before his senior season, but he also wants to see where his recruitment goes over these next several months. Right now, San Diego State, San Jose State, UNLV and Penn are his other offers, but he expected some more Pac-12 programs to come through and watch his spring practices. For a while, it seemed like Duncan was a good bet to commit if Cal couldn't reel in Rashada, but given that the Bears have expanded their QB search over the last week and that Duncan doesn't yet have an official visit indicates that might not be such a sure thing -- from one side of the other.
Cal visits: March 5, April 16
Cal official visit plans: Duncan told us he is still working on dates but expects to most likely take his OV at the end of June.
Bears' chances: Strong
Coverage:
-(April 21) QB Luke Duncan goes in-depth on his Cal recruitment
Hudl highlights:
Three-star dual-threat QB Aidan Chiles (Downey HS/Downey, Calif.)
The latest: Chiles picked up his Cal offer on May 24, followed by offers from UNLV and Rutgers as his recruitment continues to grow. He's already visited Oregon State and has official visits lined up for Washington State, Kansas State and Washington this month as well, leaving one more OV that he hasn't yet decided how to use. He's planning an unofficial visit to Cal on June 12, and that could determine whether he returns for an OV and just how serious the two sides are about each other.
Cal visits: Expected to take an unofficial visit June 12
Cal official visit plans: Undetermined
Bears' chances: It's early in the relationship, too soon to tell.
Coverage:
-(June 1) QB Aidan Chiles planning June visit to Cal after recent offer
Hudl highlights:
Three-star QB Chris Parson (Ravenwood HS/Brentwood, Tenn.) **Committed to Florida State
The latest: Parson also added a new Cal offer this week as part of the Bears' expanding QB search. He's been committed to Florida State since July, and although FSU lost offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham to Oregon, Parson has not given any indication to this point that he plans to change his commitment status. We'll see where this one goes from here.
Cal visits: None
Cal official visit plans: Unknown
Bears' chances: Too soon to tell.
Coverage:
-(June 3) Cal expands 2023 QB pursuit with new offers
Hudl highlights:
Four-star Rivals100 QB Jaden Rashada (Pittsburg HS)
The latest: Cal made Rashada a priority from early on in his recruitment, but he took a patient approach as his stock kept rising. The Bears seemed to have real momentum with the top-100 prospect at one point, but now it would be a major surprise if he ended up in Berkeley. Cal made his top 7 list heading into the summer, along with Florida, Miami, LSU, Ole Miss, Texas A&M and Oregon. The Ducks looks like the best bet if Rashada chooses to stay out west, while Ole Miss notably took a commitment from the QB's brother, Roman Rashada, a JUCO DB, over the weekend.
Cal visits: March 5, April 30
Cal official visit plans? Not known
Bears' chances: Doubtful
Coverage:
-(June 3) Latest on QB Jaden Rashada amidst SEC visits
-(May 22) Commitment predictions for top uncommitted QBs
-(April 25) Fact or Fiction: Ole Miss leads for Jaden Rashada
-(April 4) Miami visit impresses Jaden Rashada and his family
-(March 14) Cal has moved 'back into the equation' for four-star QB Jaden Rashada
-(Feb. 25) Cal making Jaden Rashada a top priority
Hudl highlights:
Golden Bear Report video:
Other offers:
-Four-star QB Brayden Dorman (Vista Ridge HS/Peyton, Colo.) *Committed to Arizona
-Three-star QB Brennan Storer (Highland Park HS/Dallas, Texas) *Committed to Western Michigan
Running back
Needs (1): All indications are that Cal landed a potential difference-maker in the last cycle in four-star Jaydn Ott. Backing that up with another preferred target would set the depth chart very strong for the future.
Commits (0):
Top Targets:
Four-star APB Cameron Cook (Stony Point HS/Round Rock, Texas)
The latest: Cook has been on the Bears' radar for a while and announced a top six in late April of Cal, Oregon, Penn State, Texas, Kansas State and TCU. The Horned Frogs could be the biggest challenger of that group, but until he takes his official visits it's too early to forecast. He's expected to visit Berkeley in late June.
Cal visits: None to date.
Cal official visit plans: June 24-26
Bears' chances: In the mix.
Coverage:
-(May 13) Nick at Nite: Predictions for top Texas prospects
-(April 14) Oregon looking like the top out-of-state contender for four-star RB Cameron Cook
-(March 25) Four-star RB Cameron Cook hearing from multiple major programs
Hudl highlights:
