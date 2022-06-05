2023 Cal Recruiting Database: In-depth position-by-position intel

Cal picked up its second commitment of the 2023 recruiting cycle Sunday as three-star OL/DL prospect Amos Talalele announced his Golden Bears decision. That should be just the start of a very busy and productive month for the Bears, as each weekend in June is packed full of official visitors. Which is why we've thoroughly -- emphasis on thorough -- broken down Cal's entire recruiting picture position-by-position, spotlighting the prospects the Bears are actively recruiting at each spot, the latest intel we have on each, links to their highlight videos and record-keeping of their visits to Berkeley so far and any official visits already scheduled. This is your one-stop database for all things Cal recruiting in this 2023 cycle. The Cal 2023 Recruiting Database will be updated daily with fresh information and new interviews, so check back often.

Luke Duncan is one of several quarterbacks Cal is evaluating and pursuing at this point in the recruiting cycle. (Courtesy of Luke Duncan)

Quarterback

Needs (1): After taking under-the-radar two-star Fernando Mendoza as the only QB in its 2022 signing class (not counting transfer Jack Plummer), the Bears will look to bring in more competition at the position. Initial sights were set on four-star Jaden Rashada, but he is looking like a longshot at this point, while the program has expanded its search over the last week with two new offers. Commits (0): Top Targets:

Three-star QB Luke Duncan (Miramonte HS) The latest: Cal was the first offer for Duncan, who saw his recruiting stock start to rise this spring. He was at the Bears' big junior day event in early March and then visited Berkeley again on April 16 for his second look at the program, coming away highly impressed. He wants to ideally make a commitment decision before his senior season, but he also wants to see where his recruitment goes over these next several months. Right now, San Diego State, San Jose State, UNLV and Penn are his other offers, but he expected some more Pac-12 programs to come through and watch his spring practices. For a while, it seemed like Duncan was a good bet to commit if Cal couldn't reel in Rashada, but given that the Bears have expanded their QB search over the last week and that Duncan doesn't yet have an official visit indicates that might not be such a sure thing -- from one side of the other. Cal visits: March 5, April 16 Cal official visit plans: Duncan told us he is still working on dates but expects to most likely take his OV at the end of June. Bears' chances: Strong Coverage: -(April 21) QB Luke Duncan goes in-depth on his Cal recruitment Hudl highlights: -Junior season

Three-star dual-threat QB Aidan Chiles (Downey HS/Downey, Calif.) The latest: Chiles picked up his Cal offer on May 24, followed by offers from UNLV and Rutgers as his recruitment continues to grow. He's already visited Oregon State and has official visits lined up for Washington State, Kansas State and Washington this month as well, leaving one more OV that he hasn't yet decided how to use. He's planning an unofficial visit to Cal on June 12, and that could determine whether he returns for an OV and just how serious the two sides are about each other. Cal visits: Expected to take an unofficial visit June 12 Cal official visit plans: Undetermined Bears' chances: It's early in the relationship, too soon to tell. Coverage: -(June 1) QB Aidan Chiles planning June visit to Cal after recent offer Hudl highlights: -Junior season

Three-star QB Chris Parson (Ravenwood HS/Brentwood, Tenn.) **Committed to Florida State The latest: Parson also added a new Cal offer this week as part of the Bears' expanding QB search. He's been committed to Florida State since July, and although FSU lost offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham to Oregon, Parson has not given any indication to this point that he plans to change his commitment status. We'll see where this one goes from here. Cal visits: None Cal official visit plans: Unknown Bears' chances: Too soon to tell. Coverage: -(June 3) Cal expands 2023 QB pursuit with new offers Hudl highlights: -Junior season

Other offers: -Four-star QB Brayden Dorman (Vista Ridge HS/Peyton, Colo.) *Committed to Arizona -Three-star QB Brennan Storer (Highland Park HS/Dallas, Texas) *Committed to Western Michigan

Marquise Collins is the latest Cal RB offer and one of two main targets right now. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Running back