TEMPLE, Texas -- Mikal Harrison-Pilot has now been to Cal twice, and he brought the whole family this time on his official visit to Berkeley last weekend.

That included his mother, father, step-mother, step-father and two brothers, as he and his family wanted to really evaluate if the Golden Bears could be the landing spot for the four-star wide receiver from Texas.

That seems to be the pivotal question in his recruitment -- is he ready to move that far from home for college or will one of the schools closer to home pursuing him (Texas, TCU, Houston and Oklahoma) reel him in?

So what was the takeaway from the official visit?

"I loved it a lot. I mean, it's different being out in Cali. It's different than this Texas weather," he said as Golden Bear Report visited him before a morning workout Tuesday at Temple High School. "... For me it's the relationships I like to build, and they show me that they're really genuine and they really care about their players. And how they treat their recruits is like the same way -- they treat it like a big old family.

"Seeing coaches outside of coaching and just like them as their actual self and their character ... they have so much energy, they drive you to be successful. Just seeing that really inspires everybody and you see why they can maybe win 8-9-10 games a season."