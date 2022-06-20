When Cal started showing interest in under-the-radar wide receiver Nyziah Hunter in late May, he told his coach at Salinas High School that he thought the Golden Bears could be the destination for him.

That was before he was officially offered ... and well before his official visit this past weekend.

"First, [DBs] coach Terrence Brown came down to my school and talked to me. At first, they wanted me to play DB. I chatted with him, and after that, a couple weeks after, I told my coach 'I think Cal is the one,' and then [WRs] coach [Burl] Toler, he came down to my campus like three days after and they offered me a scholarship and I was just so happy with that," Hunter recalled.

As for his visit to Berkeley over the weekend -- his first trip to Cal and first official visit overall -- well, that furthered those feelings for the speedy 6-foot-2 playmaker.

"It was great meeting all the coaches and the players and the other recruits. It was a good experience that I had because it was my first official visit. I loved the campus, I loved the bonds that the players had with each other and the well-being they had toward the other recruits as they showed us around campus and just hung out with us and told us about Cal," Hunter told Golden Bear Report. "It was a real good experience. After this visit, I think Cal is my top right now. At the very top."