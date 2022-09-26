HOLLISTER — Nyziah Hunter has already hauled in eight touchdown passes this season. His latest came on a 65-yard play that he took to the end zone to help seal a win for Salinas High School on Friday night over Hollister High School to move his team to 5-0 on the year. Hunter has looked like a star player during his senior season, and big part of the reason has has taken the next step in his development is that he has been able to fully focus on his team without worrying about where he will play next year.

Hunter made the decision to commit to Cal in the summer, and he is as locked in as ever with the Bears. The 6-foot-2 receiver has continued to build his relationship with Cal receivers coach Burl Toler and the rest of the coaching staff in Berkeley, and he has had his eye on the success the Bears have had already this season.

Knowing that he is completely comfortable with his future situation has allowed Hunter to zero in on what has in front of him right now as a high school senior at Salinas. That has helped him have even more success on the field, he believes.

"I'm happy that I'm committed to Cal, so I have a relief," he said. "I'm really happy that we're 5-0 right now, one in league, so we're hoping to be undefeated and win playoffs."

Hunter is just one of two offensive recruits committed to play for the Bears. After seeing the early success of a freshman on offense like running back Jaydn Ott, it has helped give the 2023 Cal commit a glimpse of future within the offense and program.

"I look up to some of those guys, and base my game off of them," he said. "So, that will be good for me."

Below you can watch Hunter's full interview with our own Matt Moreno after he helped Salinas to another win Friday night. In the video he discusses his thoughts on the season, his commitment to Cal, his relationship with Burl Toler and more.

Click here to see every catch Hunter made in Salinas' win last week.

