Jacksonsville State transfer center Daveion Harley commits to Cal

Cal lost two offensive linemen during the spring transfer window and both played center, so there is a clear need for more depth and talent at the position. The Bears addressed that need Monday with the addition of Jacksonville State transfer Daveion Harley who announced his pledge to Cal.

The 6-foot-2, 305-pound rising junior comes to Berkeley with plenty of experience having played in 13 games and made eight starts in the 2024 season with the Gamecocks.

In all, PFF credits the Havana, Florida native with 826 snaps played in 2024 with 707 of those snaps coming at the center position. He also played right guard through the first four games before taking over at center for Jax State.

The newest Cal transfer addition allowed just 2 sacks and 13 pressures on the quarterback in 292 pass protection opportunities last season.

Harley played in 12 games and made one start as a freshman in the 2023 season with work along the offensive line and special teams as well.

He received high marks in several games from PFF for his work as a pass protector highlighted by an 81.0 in that category in a game against Southern Miss when he was at right guard.

Harley earned an 80.1 grade in the pass protection category in Jacksonville State's matchup against FIU in Week 12.

His addition helps give the Bears some insurance up front at the center position following the departures of Dylan Jemtegaard and Trent Ramsey, who worked at center throughout spring practice.

In the spring game, new Cal offensive line coach Famika Anae used Georgia State transfer Lamar Robinson and Nevada transfer Tyson Ruffins at center. Ruffins worked at guard when Robinson was on the field, so Harley gives the Bears an experienced and proven option at center moving into the fall.

Ruffins and Robinson played guard at their previous schools.

Harley is the first offensive lineman to join the Bears from the transfer portal this spring after Anae added several players to the group in the winter window. Cal has added eight transfers since April 16.

The transfer center will have two seasons of eligibility with the Bears.