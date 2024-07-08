Advertisement
WATCH: New Cal QB commit Jaron Sagapolutele in action

Ewa Beach (Hawaii) Campbell quarterback Jaron Sagapolutele had a breakout showing at the Elite 11 event last month, and he is a prospect on the rise entering his senior year. Monday, Cal earned a commitment from the high three-star signal caller as the latest member of its 2025 class.

Golden Bear Report watched Sagapolutele all three days in Los Angeles at the Elite 11 last month, and you can see clips of the newest Bears pledge below.

Also, check out highlights of Sagapolutele from his junior season.


