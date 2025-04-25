Utah cornerback Quimari Shemwell announces transfer commitment to Cal

Cal is building some momentum in the final week of April as the Bears look to build up their roster for the upcoming season. Friday, the program added multiple pieces from the transfer portal and Utah cornerback Quimari Shemwell is the latest member of the team following his commitment announcement.

The rising sophomore from Los Angeles played in 12 games for the Utes as a freshman and registered 1 tackle over that span but will head to Berkeley with plenty of promise and now a season of experience under his belt.

Shemwell was committed to Arizona before picking Utah as a member of the 2024 recruiting class with schools such as Washington State, San Diego State and San Jose State on his offer list at the time.

The 5-foot-11, 167-pound cornerback played at Long Beach Poly giving the Bears another connection into an area they have done well with in the past.

Shemwell played 37 defensive snaps at Utah in his freshman season, according to PFF, with nearly all of those plays coming at the nickel position. He made his debut in the opener against Southern Utah before seeing time on defense later in the season once Big 12 play arrived in games against Houston, BYU and UCF.

His sole tackle as a freshman came on special teams in a game against Colorado late in the year.

The Bears have not solidified their secondary heading into the rest of the spring and summer with a rotation used at a number of positions, including nickel, throughout the spring. Cam Sidney and Jasiah Wagoner are two options at the position that will now have some added depth with Shemwell joining the group.

Cal is going through plenty of change in the secondary with all five starters moving on following the season after using up their eligibility. That has left a big need for the staff this offseason.

Ryan Yaites, who arrived from LSU last offseason, is the lone Cal defensive back to enter the portal this spring.

Shemwell is the sixth addition for the Bears this spring via the transfer portal and the second of the day after UTSA running back Brandon High Jr. announced his commitment to the Bears.

Outside linebackers TJ Bush Jr. (Liberty) and Chris Victor (Chattanooga) are the two other defensive transfer players to join the Bears this spring.