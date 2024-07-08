It's the type of commitment Cal has been looking for in recent years. A high-level high school quarterback ready to take the reins in Berkeley.

Monday afternoon, the Bears received the call.

High three-star recruit Jaron Keawe Sagapolutele is headed to Cal after announcing his commitment to the program over a final group that included Oregon State, Boise State and Utah State.

The Bears were the final program to host the 6-foot-3, 190-pound prospect from Campbell High School in Ewa Beach, Hawaii on an official visit last month, and ultimately what he was able to experience while in Berkeley put the Bears over the top.