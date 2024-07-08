Cal lands massive commitment from 2025 QB Jaron Sagapolutele
It's the type of commitment Cal has been looking for in recent years. A high-level high school quarterback ready to take the reins in Berkeley.
Monday afternoon, the Bears received the call.
High three-star recruit Jaron Keawe Sagapolutele is headed to Cal after announcing his commitment to the program over a final group that included Oregon State, Boise State and Utah State.
The Bears were the final program to host the 6-foot-3, 190-pound prospect from Campbell High School in Ewa Beach, Hawaii on an official visit last month, and ultimately what he was able to experience while in Berkeley put the Bears over the top.
Sagapolutele found a lot to like about each of his four finalists, but the message he heard from Justin Wilcox, offensive coordinator Mike Bloesch and quarterback coach Sterlin Gilbert resonated most as the 2025 recruit evaluated his options.
"They said, 'We don't just want you, we need you,'" Sagapolutele said about how the Bears eventually won out in his recruitment. "That was something that really spoke out to me. Then, really just the coaching staff and players when I was on my OV (official visit). Great people. It just felt like a good place for me."
Since offering Sagapolutele last month, the Bears kicked their pursuit into overdrive making it clear to the rising senior how much his commitment was desired by the program.
That played a big role in his decision-making process, but it was the level of comfort he and his family felt while in Berkeley that ultimately put the Bears over the top.
