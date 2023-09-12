Cal is turning the page on its loss to Auburn on Saturday, and the coaching staff and players are already two practices deep into preparations for this week's matchup with Idaho. Tuesday, offensive coordinator Jake Spavital, defensive coordinator Peter Sirmon and running back Isaiah Ifanse all met with reporters to discuss last week's showing and this week's upcoming game against the Vandals.

Spavital answered questions about the Bears' lackluster performance on offense in Saturday's game and what needs to improve moving forward while Sirmon broke down what went well for his defense as it allowed just 14 points to an SEC opponent.

Ifanse, who previously played in the same conference as Idaho while at Montana State, provided insight into the potential mindset of an FCS school heading into a game against Power 5 opponent.

Watch all three media sessions below: