Report: Cal RB coach Aristotle Thompson being pursued by Northwestern

Thompson, a Portland native who was previously at Cal Poly for 11 seasons, has been leading the Bears' running back group since 2000.

The offensive changes on Cal's coaching staff might very well not be done yet. Wednesday, ESPN reported that running backs coach Aristotle Thompson is being targeted by Northwestern to join the staff in Evanston, Illinois.

In the four full seasons he has coached at Cal (excluding the four-game 2020 season), the team has averaged 1,739 rushing yards as a team that was highlighted by an impressive 2023 campaign in which the Bears rushed for 2,246 as a group.

The numbers took a bit of a dip in 2024 with Cal having to work through an injury-riddled season for star running back Jaydn Ott resulting in the team rushing for 1,580 yards.

Still, the running back group has emerged as one of the deepest units on the team with Ott and Jaivian Thomas, who had a breakout year in 2024 with a team-high 626 yards rushing to go with 7 touchdowns.

Both Ott and Thomas have previously indicated their plans to return to Berkeley for the 2025 season.

Cal has undergone plenty of change on the offensive side of the ball since the end of the regular season. Justin Wilcox has added new staff members on offensive including new coordinator Bryan Harsin plus receivers coach Kyle Cefalo, offensive line coach Famika Anae and senior offensive assistant Nick Rolovich. Thompson and tight ends coach Mike Saffell have remained as the two holdovers from the last year's staff on offense.

Thompson has garnered a reputation for being a strong recruiting with Ott being one of his most important pickups during his time with the Bears. The former four-star had options across the country including Georgia, Wisconsin, USC, Oregon, Nebraska and Utah before he ended up signing to play for Thompson at Cal.

He has also been able to find gems in through the portal as well including standout 2023 reserve running back Isaiah Ifanse.

Cal has one incoming running back as a member of the 2025 class, four-star Anthony League who signed with the Bears in December.

Northwestern is in the market for a new running backs coach following the departure of Chris Foster to Duke earlier this month when the Blue Devils' running backs coach, Willie Simmons, left to become the head coach at FIU.

Thompson has served in a variety of roles at different levels following his playing career at Boise State. He was the assistant director of football operations at his alma mater in 2007 and 2008 before taking his first full-time college coaching job at Cal Poly beginning in 2009.