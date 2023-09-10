One of Cal's most important leaders has likely reached the end of his collegiate career. The Bears lost Saturday's game to Auburn by 4 points, and afterward head coach Justin Wilcox confirmed that starting center Matthew Cindric will miss the remainder of the season with an "upper body" injury suffered in the team's season-opening win over North Texas last week.

Cindric, voted as Cal's offensive team captain this year, missed most of the 2022 season because of a biceps injury but returned in time for training camp after missing all of spring practice.

Cal's coaching staff and players have sung the praises of Cindric throughout the year, and the team now has plenty of disappointment after losing one of their key pieces up front who also serves as a strong voice in the locker room.

"I feel awful for him," Wilcox said. "The guy's battled through a lot. He's one of our best players. He's team captain, voted on by everybody. My heart breaks for him. It means a lot to him, and it's unfortunate."

Cindric had become a key part of the transition to a new offensive line coach with Mike Bloesch making sure he created a connection with the Cal offensive lineman when he arrived in Berkeley over the winter. That relationship and Cindric's experience helped forge a strong bond between an offensive line group that added several new pieces.

“He’s an extension of me,” Bloesch said in training camp. “He’s an extension of our coaching staff. He understands the culture, he understands the day to day. He understands what it takes to play at this level and to play really well at this level. So, he’s excited about getting better.

"I think that’s the other reason why he came back. He knows that he can continue to improve his game, and that’s the challenge. He’s in a good spot here. We know he was the leader of the O-line, but he wants to be a guy that’s recognized in this conference and in this country.”

Like his coaches, the Cal players certainly feel for their teammate. Quarterback Sam Jackson V only arrived in the winter, but he spent ample time working with Cindric during training camp creating a bond with his new center.