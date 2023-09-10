Cal loses starting center Matthew Cindric to season-ending injury
One of Cal's most important leaders has likely reached the end of his collegiate career. The Bears lost Saturday's game to Auburn by 4 points, and afterward head coach Justin Wilcox confirmed that starting center Matthew Cindric will miss the remainder of the season with an "upper body" injury suffered in the team's season-opening win over North Texas last week.
Cindric, voted as Cal's offensive team captain this year, missed most of the 2022 season because of a biceps injury but returned in time for training camp after missing all of spring practice.
Cal's coaching staff and players have sung the praises of Cindric throughout the year, and the team now has plenty of disappointment after losing one of their key pieces up front who also serves as a strong voice in the locker room.
"I feel awful for him," Wilcox said. "The guy's battled through a lot. He's one of our best players. He's team captain, voted on by everybody. My heart breaks for him. It means a lot to him, and it's unfortunate."
Cindric had become a key part of the transition to a new offensive line coach with Mike Bloesch making sure he created a connection with the Cal offensive lineman when he arrived in Berkeley over the winter. That relationship and Cindric's experience helped forge a strong bond between an offensive line group that added several new pieces.
“He’s an extension of me,” Bloesch said in training camp. “He’s an extension of our coaching staff. He understands the culture, he understands the day to day. He understands what it takes to play at this level and to play really well at this level. So, he’s excited about getting better.
"I think that’s the other reason why he came back. He knows that he can continue to improve his game, and that’s the challenge. He’s in a good spot here. We know he was the leader of the O-line, but he wants to be a guy that’s recognized in this conference and in this country.”
Like his coaches, the Cal players certainly feel for their teammate. Quarterback Sam Jackson V only arrived in the winter, but he spent ample time working with Cindric during training camp creating a bond with his new center.
"It's kind of devastating for him just because this is his last year, to be honest," Jackson said after Saturday's game. "He talked to me before the game a couple days ago, and he told me if I need anything to ask him about it, come to him about it. I kind of feel like it's just one of those things where it comes with the game.
"... Obviously, he was a big leader. He's a captain, but I definitely think we can fill those needs."
In the immediate future, Brian Driscoll will remain locked in at the center position. Jackson expressed plenty of support for the defending Pac-12 Offensive Lineman of the Week. Driscoll earned that award after stepping in for Cindric against UNT as he moved over from left guard to center during the game.
The redshirt junior from San Diego started nine games at center for the Bears in 2022, so he has experience in a near exact scenario just a year ago.
"I can say that Driscoll, he's stepped up and filled those shoes pretty easily. We definitely wish we could have [Cindric] back, but with Driscoll we definitely have something to replace him."
The Bears now sit at 1-1 on the season after Saturday's 14-10 result against the Tigers. Cal wraps up nonconference play with a game against Idaho next week at California Memorial Stadium.