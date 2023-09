Cal is moving on from its 4-point loss to Auburn last weekend and now turning its attention to what could be a challenging matchup against FCS opponent Idaho to end nonconference play this Saturday. Tuesday, head coach Justin Wilcox met with reporters to review his final takeaways from last week's game while also taking time to look ahead to this week's contest against the Vandals.

Wilcox also updated the latest with injured players on his team, including starting running back Jaydn Ott, and much more.

Watch his full Tuesday media session below: