Analysis: Evaluating Cal's best five-man lineup

At the beginning of the season, there was plenty of speculation about the rotation Mark Madsen would eventually roll with when the Bears reached the new year. And almost midway through Cal’s inaugural season in the ACC, we’re beginning to see who Madsen trusts.

The Bears (10-9, 3-5 ACC) have strung together a solid sequence of games. Most notably, a win at Haas Pavilion Wednesay night versus Florida State without leading scorer Andrej Stojakovic, who is also fourth in the conference in points per game.