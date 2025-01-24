Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Jan 24, 2025
Analysis: Evaluating Cal's best five-man lineup
Kenzo Fukuda
Golden Bear Report staff writer

At the beginning of the season, there was plenty of speculation about the rotation Mark Madsen would eventually roll with when the Bears reached the new year. And almost midway through Cal’s inaugural season in the ACC, we’re beginning to see who Madsen trusts.

The Bears (10-9, 3-5 ACC) have strung together a solid sequence of games. Most notably, a win at Haas Pavilion Wednesay night versus Florida State without leading scorer Andrej Stojakovic, who is also fourth in the conference in points per game.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In