Shorthanded Bears score second consecutive ACC win

"Everyone loves Mady," Cal head coach Mark Madsen said after the game. "He's one of the hardest workers, he's team captain. He's a guy who you talk about the concept of perseverance, that's Mady Sissoko. He was absolutely dominant out there on the court tonight in every facet of the game."

Sissoko helped guide the Bears on both ends of the floor to finish with 14 points, on 5-of-5 shooting, 13 rebounds and 5 blocks in the victory over the Seminoles. The Michigan State transfer connected on all four of his free-throw attempts on a night when the Bears (10-9, 3-5 ACC) hit 19 of their 22 attempts from the line.

The other one, Mady Sissoko, stepped up in Stojakovic's absence and turned in his best performance at Cal as one of five players to finish in double figures as the Bears took down Florida State at Haas Pavilion, 77-68.

Cal entered Wednesday's game against Florida State at a disadvantage. An illness forced the Bears to play without leading scorer Andrej Stojakovic who is one of two players to start the first 18 games this season.

Four of Cal's five starters finished in double figures to pick up the slack for Stojakovic, who is averaging 18.9 points this season. Guard Jeremiah Wilkinson led the way with 18 points on a 6-for-17 effort in his first collegiate start.

Rytis Petraitis, who celebrated his birthday Wednesday, also logged his first double-double with the Bears as he contributed with 12 points, 13 rebounds and a game-high 4 assists in Cal's win.

"I just wanna do what I can to win," Petraitis said about his stat-filled night. "I mean, that's really the goal. I feel like that's the way Madsen played, too. So, I try to like emulate that in a way. Just do the little things, read the ball off the rim and help my teammates get better. That's what I tried to do today, and we went out with a win."

Guard DJ Campbell rounded out the group with 11 points in 31 minutes. Campbell led the team with six free throws on a perfect night from the line for the Western Carolina transfer.

With Wilkinson stepping into the starting lineup, Cal needed someone to provide a spark off the bench and Joshua Ola-Joseph answered the call. The Minnesota native has made 10 starts for the Bears this season but Wednesday night he was able to have his second-best scoring performance in the win over the Seminoles (13-6, 4-4).

Ola-Joseph scored 14 points on a 5-of-8 shooting night that included a game-high three 3-pointers to go along with a rebound, an assist and 2 steals in 18 minutes.

Cal shot just 38% from the field in the game, but its work on the glass and at the free-throw line helped make up for the up-and-down night from the floor. In all, the Bears pulled in a total of 47 rebounds with 24 of those coming on the offensive end.

Petraitis led the way with 8 offensive rebounds while Lee Dort and Spencer Mahoney contributed with 4 and 3 offensive boards, respectively.

"Rytis Petraitis is someone who I don't know how he does it," Madsen said. "But, he just has a huge heart, he has great anticipation skills, he is a phenomenal basketball player. He gets steals, he makes shots, he makes his teammates better. He's able to get in angles and spots on the court nobody really thinks he can get to, and Rytis Petraitis gets there. So, it was great to see."

The Bears held control in the game for most of the night, but Florida State continued to battle back. Eventually, the Seminoles took a 51-49 lead with 11:50 to play that reset the game.

Around that same time, Petraitis drew a charging call against Jamir Watkins, who had led FSU in scoring with 16 points at that moment in the game. Watkins' fourth fell sent him to the bench and the Bears made one of two big second-half runs over the next several minutes.

A 3-pointer from Campbell got the stretch underway leading to an 18-4 run from the 11:32 mark until just 4:26 remained on the clock. The run helped Cal build its biggest lead of the game, a 12-point advantage, 67-55.

The Bears had six different players contribute to the run in a microcosm of the night for Cal without its leading scorer.

Madsen's team will play four of its next five games at Haas Pavilion as the Bears continue their long home stretch with a matchup against Miami set for Saturday.