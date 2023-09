Cal opens up conference play this weekend with a matchup against top-10 opponent Washington, a program with several connections to the Bears. Tuesday, defensive coordinator Peter Sirmon and offensive coordinator Jake Spavital met with reporters to discuss their challenge this week preparing both sides of the ball for a game against the Huskies.

In addition to hearing from both coordinators, former UW players Jackson Sirmon and Taj Davis also met with reporters to discuss their return to Seattle for the first time since leaving Washington for Cal.

Watch each of the Tuesday media sessions below: