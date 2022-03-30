The 8 most compelling storylines for Cal spring practice

Do you smell that? Can you hear it?

And no, I’m not talking about the uhm, ‘overflow’ that happened at Haas.

It’s the smell of flowers and sweat. It’s the sound of birds chirping and pads popping. Some may say it’s the second best time of the year: Spring Football.

Spring ball carries a lot of weight, both inside programs and inside fan bases. For teams, it’s the first authorized look they have at their players since the new year. This is the first chance they get to see improvements and how their players have developed in the weight room and on the field since the last game together. For fans, it gives a glimpse at what the team might look like and whether or not those season tickets are still worth it.

Spring ball also helps clarify any pre-existing narratives that may have carried over from the previous year or that may have popped up with a new crop of starters and the younger players taking over.

So, here are some of the biggest narratives and storylines for Cal going into spring football and beyond with the first practice a week away -- April 6.

Also get caught up on our position-by-position previews and depth chart projections:

QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | OL | DL | ILBs/OLBs | DBs