Cal Position Room Preview: Defensive backs

In the last edition of the position previews, we looked at the receiver position and what that room will look like in the scope of Cal’s offense in 2022.

Today, we look at the folks who line up across from them: the defensive backs.

In most modern defenses, a team typically will have five defensive backs on the field at any given time. Two safeties, two outside corners and one nickel corner. Cal employed this strategy a lot in 2021 -- it is a necessity in the spread era of football.

Cal, again, is losing a bunch of production in these spots. Elijah Hicks, who played 842 snaps this year (highest on the team) will be going to the NFL. Chigozie Anusiem (249 snaps) is transferring to Hawaii and Josh Drayden, the team’s starting nickel, will try to make it to the league as well. Anusiem’s playing time dropped off as the season progressed, but Hicks and Drayden will certainly be missed.

But the DB room has a few familiar faces returning -- more than almost any other position. Daniel Scott (safety), Collin Gamble (who played outside corner as well as nickel) and rising star corner Lu-Magia Hearns III all return to the Bears in 2022.

Scott, who is entering his sixth year, will have to take up the mantle of backfield leader in Hicks’ absence. This, hopefully, will not be an issue. Scott is the team's returning leading tackler, with 60 solo stops and 85 total tackles a year ago, adding 3 interceptions as well.