Cal Position Room Preview: Tight ends

**Golden Bear Report is going position by position, alternating offense and defense, to assess where things stand for Cal entering spring practice next month. So far, we've covered the QBs and ILBs/OLBs .**

This week, we’ll take a look at the Cal tight ends. The position as a whole saw 1,287 snaps last year and will lose over 85 percent of those with the departures of Jake Tonges (635 snaps), Collin Moore (326) and Gavin Reinwald (142).

The next remaining snaps leader in the unit was Keleki Latu, with just 78 snaps on the season.

That's a common trend among the position groups on offense. Cal is going to lose most of its 2021 production at just about every position on that side of the ball.

Whether that is scary or simply bringing new life into the program is a matter of perspective.

The tight ends are an especially important group for offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave and Co. It was rare to see the Bears take the field without at least one tight end at all times. Even in what is referred to as 2x2 and 3x1 ‘open’ formations (open meaning there is no tight end attached to the offensive line; 2x2 and 3x1 refers to the number of eligible receivers on each side of the formation), Cal would line up a tight end at any number of positions. Tonges and Moore both saw snaps at outside receiver, for example.