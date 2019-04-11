While Cal offensive lineman Mike Saffell was out for the spring, he made an impact during the spring game. Speaking on the Pac-12 Network, Saffell told some stories, enough for the collective of Cal twitter to demand more Mike Saffell content. Justin Wilcox called him 'a ham,' afterward, as the ebullient offensive lineman may at times be too much for the third year head coach.

"You know when you go to the fun-house at the carnival," Wilcox said, "and you look at the mirror, when Conan O’Brien goes to the funhouse, that’s what he sees, Mike Saffell. He’s not lacking on personality."

Saffell, along with Valentino Daltoso, was missed on the practice field this spring. The two starters at RG and LG a year ago respectively, did not practice as they recuperated from injuries suffered last year. Their presence was missed, as the line looked to build depth without two guys that should be starters come August 31st.

What they did have was an opportunity for two of the class of 2018 to get a ton of reps with the first team guys, as Will Craig took a ton of first team reps at LT and Matt Cindric got a bunch at either RG or C.

"Matt Cindric did a really nice job of taking advantage of this spring," Wilcox said, "Will (Craig), it’s about his body, because athletically he’s very talented, the way that OL coaches say it is that he can get himself out of trouble when other guys can’t."

In particular, Cindric looked to improve in pass sets, somewhere that he'd gotten pushed back in during practices last fall. Craig has 'all-American' level talent in the opinion of Steve Greatwood, but will need to add to his bulk in order to become an effective run blocker.

The other three constants during the spring were Jake Curhan at right tackle, Gentle Williams at left guard, and Tanner Prenovost at center and right guard. Curhan's been mentioned by multiple coaches as taking a greater leadership role, having played the last 25 games at right tackle. Williams got into the lineup after injuries to Saffell and Pat Mekari last year, and he's someone that has seen improvement, mainly in his mobility.

"Last year he played some, and he’s not the biggest guy," Wilcox said, "but I noticed him getting down the field, screen game, he can run, he’s agile. He’s still got to develop at the line of scrimmage in the pass game and run game, but he’s again a guy that’s worked hard with coach Greatwood."

That area of mobility is also somewhere where Prenovost excels, despite being a bit smaller than some of the other linemen. Mobility was a key for the group this spring, as they saw success with pulling guards and tackles to open up holes.

"It was," Wilcox said about the theme of getting the linemen moving, "and maybe playing to some of the strengths of that group, with Will Craig and Gentle."