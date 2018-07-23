It's still the dead period until Friday, and with Pac-12 Media Day coming quickly on Wednesday, we've got a couple of days until everything really starts up in full again. For Cal, practices start up on August 3rd, as the Bears get back into football after offseason workouts, summer school, and all that jazz. Recruiting starts back up in earnest this weekend as well, since the accelerated recruiting calendar has made official visits possible in the next month or so. Anyhow, with Media Day on its way, camp soon to start, and recruiting to pick back up in earnest, we're running with seven thoughts about Cal Football before the dead period ends.

1. Predicted Pac-12 Standings

In the past 2+ years I have been doing this job, I've had a vote in the Pac-12 media polls, for weekly winners of Pac-12 Offensive, Defensive, and Special Teams Players of the week, and for preseason polls. The results are set to be released, so here's how I voted. Pac-12 North: 1. Washington Another strong Husky defense under Chris Petersen, led by a very talented defensive backfield, appears to be at the top for yet another year in the North. Myles Gaskin is still there, Jake Browning is still there, and Petersen gets the most out of his teams year after year. The Huskies return most of their offensive line, only losing C Coleman Shelton, while adding an offensive playmaker in true freshman Marquis Spiker. They lost Vita Vea, but the Huskies have the firepower to reload. 2. Stanford This is dependent on two things for the Cardinal. - Can Bryce Love stay healthy? - Can they replace the productivity of Harrison Phillips? If they can, there's going to be more success for the Cardinal, who return a strong receiving and linebacking core moving into 2018. If they can't, then we'll see. Stanford has signed a couple smaller recruiting classes over the last two years, which may stymie their depth beyond 2018. 3. Cal Three reasons for putting the Bears at number three ahead of Oregon, though admittedly it's a toss up from 2-4 in my mind - Continuity, with 18 returning starters and the same head coach returning, with the position coaches relatively unaffected - Offensive line growth, the group that had all of 16 starts combined going into last season returns every single one. - DB depth, Cal's group of defensive backs may be the second best in the conference behind Washington's. Cam Bynum could be a star for the Bears this year. 4. Oregon Again, lots of things to like with the Ducks, though I want to see how first year coach Mario Cristobal handles the early season going into the conference schedule before making judgements. - Justin Herbert's the best returning QB in the conference - Jim Leavitt has done an incredible job turning the defense into a swarming unit - They've recruited incredibly well, which should set them up for a solid future. The question marks come around Herbert staying healthy going forward. If he is, Oregon's not going to finish 4th in the North. 5. Washington State We're somehow in year seven of Mike Leach in Pullman, and he has a tough job this year. With the tragic passing of Tyler Hilinski, the Cougars don't have a clear starting quarterback. With the loss of Alex Grinch to Ohio State, Leach and company have to figure out how to make the defense as successful as they were a year ago. Without the almighty Hercules Mata'afa, the Cougars will have a hole on the defensive line that's not easily filled. 6. Oregon State I like a lot of what Jonathan Smith is doing, aside from sending recruiting mail to the University of Hawaii. He's recruiting the state of Oregon well, borrowing from the Chris Petersen playbook that Justin Wilcox worked well with a year ago. There's still a lot of question marks, specifically at QB, but also on the defensive line and in the defensive backfield. Pac-12 South 1. USC Lot of talent for the Trojans on offense, at least in star rating. JT Daniels, the Mater Dei wunderkind has a lot on his plate if he's named the starter. A number of solid defenders in Porter Gustin, Christian Rector, and Cameron Smith in the front seven. A very solid group, though Clay Helton still something to prove as a coach. 2. Utah Kyle Whittingham's team returns a QB from a year ago, the same offense from former Cal QB Troy Taylor, and a lot of pieces that are now upperclassmen. They've got a strong secondary with Jaylon Johnson playing a big role, and Utah's always a consistent group with great special teams. 3. Arizona With Kevin Sumlin at the helm, the Wildcats still have Khalil Tate, which should bode well for the group. How well the rest of the team coalesces around Tate remains to be seen. Linebacker Colin Schooler has been one of their steadiest defensive players over the last year, and should continue to be a force. 4. UCLA Chip Kelly returns to the Pac-12 with a defense to fix, a QB to name, and high recruiting expectations. He's not being paid to lose, but the Bruins have a couple issues to solve - Replacing Josh Rosen won't be easy, but Kelly's spread offense can mitigate some of the needed skills. Devon Modster wouldn't be a surprise to win the job. - The run defense was not great in Westwood a year ago, which is why Kelly brought Jerry Azzinaro down from Cal to run the defense. Azzinaro was responsible for much of the physicality the Bears had up front a year ago, working on punches and striking with the defensive line. Azzinaro, a former boxer in his own right, was someone who was fun to watch coach. - Fixing the run game. Schemes with running QBs usually open up space for the RBs, so count on Chip and company to work that out. 5. Arizona State I like Manny Wilkins a lot, but I'm not entirely sold on the Herm Edwards experience as of yet. Herm closed out the 2018 recruiting cycle very well, but how will the former NFL mainstay do in year one? 6. Colorado With Phillip Lindsay off to the NFL, Colorado needs a new workhorse, and Mike MacIntyre has a tough job ahead of him in 2018. With a QB group that was inconsistent at times in 2017, losing three top receivers, and a defense that regressed from 2016, MacIntyre has to get his group back on track.

2. Laird and Kunaszyk are the Cal Representatives at Pac-12 Media Day

RB Patrick Laird and LB Jordan Kunaszyk are heading down to Hollywood for Pac-12 Media Day, and they have similar stories. Laird, lightly recruited out of high school, came to Cal as a preferred walk-on as a fullback, as he noted during a radio interview with 95.7 FM last week. Kunaszyk, lightly recruited out of high school due to being a late bloomer, went to American River College, grew to his current 6'3", showed he could be a tackling machine at the Division I level, and was offered a scholarship late by Cal, who was in desperate need of linebackers. Laird outperformed all expectations to earn a scholarship of his own. Now both are on multiple watchlists, and Laird (Doak Walker, Maxwell, Allstate AFCA Good Works Team) and Kunaszyk (Lott IMPACT Trophy, Butkus) are set to be the leaders of their respective sides of the ball. Both aren't the loudest guys in the world, and they're similar in that regard to their head coach, quiet, confident, and expecting to do well.

3. Top 10 Cal Games I've Attended

I've been to plenty of Cal games over the years, though the first games I really remember came in 2002, the start of the Jeff Tedford era. Since then, I've been at every home game either watching, working, or covering, along with a smattering of road games over the years. 10. Cal vs. Washington State, 2017 Possibly the most unexpected result I've ever seen. On a night where smoke from the North Bay fires cleared a bit, Cal's defense destroyed Luke Falk and Wazzu with 5 interceptions, 7 total forced turnovers, 9 sacks, 1 front-flip touchdown, and 1 protester that gave the Bears a fourth timeout in the first half. Possibly the best defensive effort from a Cal team in my memory. 9. Cal vs. Virginia Tech, 2003 Insight Bowl Aaron Rodgers stepping up on a bigger stage, along with Chase Lyman breaking out in an absolute shootout. 8. Cal vs. Texas, 2016 This game had a lot. Chad Hansen throwing the Horns-down after a TD, Vic Enwere dropping the ball before the goal line, a blocked punt safety, a momentum swinging interception right before halftime, and enough scoring to take a few years off a defensive coordinator's life. 7. Cal vs. Washington, 2006 The Marshawn Lynch golf cart game. Lynch, playing on two sprained ankles, carried the Bears on a day where they couldn't quite pull away. 6. Cal vs. Colorado, 2014 Around the point where Jared Goff showed that he could be an NFL QB. His pass to Stephen Anderson on the run in probably the most impressive display of arm strength and placement I've seen. 5. Cal at USC, 2004 Aaron Rodgers completed 23 straight passes and without two massive special teams miscues, this game wouldn't be remembered for the four squandered chances with goal to go from the USC 9 yard-line 4. Cal at Stanford, 2009 Shane Vereen put the team on his back with a 42 carry effort, and Mike Mohamed cemented his place in Cal history with a massive game-ending interception. 3. Cal vs. Tennessee, 2007 The most electric atmosphere at Memorial Stadium that I've ever been around. A ton of memorable moments, though the two that stick out: Zack Follett murdering Eric Ainge and 'the Wizard of Returns' DeSean Jackson making a Colquitt back down. 2. Cal vs. USC, 2003 Before Cal took down Washington State this year, this was the last time the Bears beat a top 10 team. It took a backup quarterback and field goal that finally didn't get blocked to decide this one (USC blocked 2 Cal field goals early in the night) 1. Cal vs. Baylor, 2002 This is the top for me for sentimental reasons, because it's the game that made me fall in love with the sport of football. From the first play, a double pass resulting in a Terrell Williams TD to true freshman David Gray, I was hooked. A 35-0 result after the first quarter, with two pick 6s and a shovel pass TD also didn't hurt. Honorable Mention: vs. Kansas State, 2003, at Washington, 2002, vs. Ole Miss, 2017, vs. Air Force, 2007

4. Recruit to Watch This Week

Since it's the end of the dead period, Rohme is coming to Berkeley for an official visit this weekend as the Bears hope to make a strong impression on the Perry tackle, who's being recruited by Steve Greatwood and Charlie Ragle. Rohme's a lineman with plenty of growth potential and versatility. He plays both tackle spots for Perry, he has long arms, and he's willing to put in offseason work to put on size (he was 230 last fall, he's added 30 lbs in the offseason to get up to 260).

5. Guys to Watch on the Offensive Side of the Ball in Fall Camp

Want to go outside of the obvious with these next two parts, picking four guys each on offense and defense to watch in Fall Camp. Johnny Adams, RB Very interested to see what the true freshman running back from Indianapolis can do, as he has a legitimate chance to play right away. Jordan Duncan, WR He had a great spring, and with Demetris Robertson gone, he has the potential to get a ton of reps at wideout in 2018 Will Craig, OL The top rated player in Cal's 2018 class, he could be someone that plays right away for Greatwood, as he has excellent technique that could work for any offensive line spot Ian Bunting, TE Cal hasn't had this big of a tight end, and how they use the 6'7", 250 lb. grad transfer Bunting will be very interesting.

6. Guys to Watch on the Defensive Side of the Ball in Fall Camp

Siu Fuimaono, NG He came a long way from last fall to potentially starting this fall, I'd like to see how far he'll go in that regard. Joseph Ogunbanjo, OLB Potentially a situational pass-rusher for the Bears, a 225 lb guy with 4.5 speed isn't common at OLB, Ogunbajo could be a terror for opposing tackles Jaylen Hawkins, S Probably the most underrated player on the defensive side of the ball right now. Hawkins is great at preventing big plays while being unafraid to come down and make a tackle. Evan Weaver, ILB Weaver was improving his pass drops in the spring, we'll see how much offseason workouts have helped his side to side agility.

7. Greg Papa