Redshirt Tracker: Post-Week Three
With the recent advent of the four-game redshirt rule, any member of the roster can play in four games and redshirt, if they haven't already. This applies mainly to the true freshman class in most years, but in 2021, with multiple players getting an extra year of eligibility. We're tracking every player who still has the ability to redshirt throughout the year, in the wake of Cal's 42-30 win over Sacramento State
Super Seniors
Elijah Hicks - 3 games played
Marqez Bimage - 3 games played
Trevon Clark - 3 games played
Hicks and Clark both started on their respective sides of the ball, with Clark catching four passes for 70 yards and a score, while Hicks had four tackles. Bimage, who played a handful of reps in the place of Kuony Deng, had two tackles on defense.
Nico Ramos - 0 games played
Ryan Glover - 0 games played
Seniors
Nikko Remigio - 3 games played
Christopher Brooks - 3 games played
Remigio started on offense, and returned a kick 99 yards for a touchdown. Brooks played in relief of Damien Moore, finishing with 6 carries for 48 yards, along with 3 receptions for 23 yards.
Jamieson Sheahan - 3 games played
Sheahan has told Cal reporters that he plans on returning for the 2022 season, using his COVID year of eligibility. He punted twice for 87 yards.
Sami Nazzal - 0 games played
Aaron Maldonado - 0 games played
Neither Nazzal nor Maldonado has played yet, as Maldonado was not dressed to play.
Juniors
McKade Mettauer - 3 game played
Ray Woodie III - 3 game played
Braxten Croteau - 3 game played
Mettauer and Croteau got starts for the Bears, with Croteau recording three tackles. Woodie also played some at safety, not recording a stat.
Christopher Abbes III - 0 games played
Sophomores
Jeremiah Hunter - 3 game played
Justin Richard Baker - 3 game played
Aidan Lee - 3 game played
Tyson McWilliams - 0 games played
Zach Johnson - 0 games played
Collin Gamble - 3 games played
Dejuan Butler - 0 games played
Chris Street - 3 games played
Damien Moore - 3 games played
Trey Paster - 1 game played
Isaiah Young - 0 games played
Ashton Stredick - 1 games played
Grant Daley - 0 games played
Ronan Donnelly - 0 games played
Jake Muller - 1 game played
Mo Iosefa - 3 games played
Andy Alfieri - 0 games played
Stanley McKenzie - 3 games played
Colin Hamilton - 0 games played
Colin Moroney - 0 games played
Jaedon Roberts - 3 games played
Everett Johnson - 0 games played
Ender Aguilar - 0 games played
Mason Mangum - 1 game played
Ricky Correia - 3 games played
Carter Lynch - 0 games played
Tommy Christakos - 2 games played
Ethan Saunders - 3 games played
Evan McLurkin - 0 games played
Hunter got his first career start and touchdown, while leading the Bears in receptions, while Mangum and Baker had their first career catches on the afternoon. Moore ranked up two more rushing touchdowns, with 12 carries for 87 yards, while Iosefa, starting at linebacker, had 9 tackles and a TFL. Collin Gamble also got a start (2 tackles, 2 PBUs), while Lee, Street, Muller, Correia, Christakos and Saunders all saw the field on the day.
Freshman
Lu-Magia Hearns III - 3 games played
Keleki Latu - 3 game played
Mavin Anderson - 1 game played
Akili Calhoun - 0 games played
Derek Wilkins - 0 games played
Kai Millner - 0 games played
Blake DeBisschop - 0 games played
J. Michael Sturdivant - 0 games played
Fatu Iosefa - 0 games played
Kaleb Higgins - 0 games played
Hunter Barth - 0 games played
Jeffrey Johnson - 0 games played
Trond Grizzell - 0 games played
Femi Oladejo - 2 game played
McKyle So'oto - 0 games played
Jake Arguello - 0 games played
Ieremia Ieremia - 0 games played
Ryan Lange - 0 games played
Bastian Swinney - 0 games played
Jermaine Terry II - 2 game played
Myles Williams - 0 games played
Lu Hearns got his first start, being thrown into the fire a bit, while Oladejo had a key play early in breaking up a two point conversion. Both the true freshmen tight ends got on the field as well, mainly in the second half.
Out for the Year, Will Redshirt
OLB Patrick Hisatake
OLB Kaleb Elarms-Orr
OL Dylan Jemtegaard