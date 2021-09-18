Redshirt Tracker: Post-Week Three

With the recent advent of the four-game redshirt rule, any member of the roster can play in four games and redshirt, if they haven't already. This applies mainly to the true freshman class in most years, but in 2021, with multiple players getting an extra year of eligibility. We're tracking every player who still has the ability to redshirt throughout the year, in the wake of Cal's 42-30 win over Sacramento State Previous Weeks: Week One | Week Two

Super Seniors

Elijah Hicks - 3 games played Marqez Bimage - 3 games played Trevon Clark - 3 games played Hicks and Clark both started on their respective sides of the ball, with Clark catching four passes for 70 yards and a score, while Hicks had four tackles. Bimage, who played a handful of reps in the place of Kuony Deng, had two tackles on defense. Nico Ramos - 0 games played Ryan Glover - 0 games played

Seniors

Nikko Remigio - 3 games played Christopher Brooks - 3 games played Remigio started on offense, and returned a kick 99 yards for a touchdown. Brooks played in relief of Damien Moore, finishing with 6 carries for 48 yards, along with 3 receptions for 23 yards. Jamieson Sheahan - 3 games played Sheahan has told Cal reporters that he plans on returning for the 2022 season, using his COVID year of eligibility. He punted twice for 87 yards. Sami Nazzal - 0 games played Aaron Maldonado - 0 games played Neither Nazzal nor Maldonado has played yet, as Maldonado was not dressed to play.

Juniors

McKade Mettauer - 3 game played Ray Woodie III - 3 game played Braxten Croteau - 3 game played Mettauer and Croteau got starts for the Bears, with Croteau recording three tackles. Woodie also played some at safety, not recording a stat. Christopher Abbes III - 0 games played

Sophomores

Jeremiah Hunter - 3 game played Justin Richard Baker - 3 game played Aidan Lee - 3 game played Tyson McWilliams - 0 games played Zach Johnson - 0 games played Collin Gamble - 3 games played Dejuan Butler - 0 games played Chris Street - 3 games played Damien Moore - 3 games played Trey Paster - 1 game played Isaiah Young - 0 games played Ashton Stredick - 1 games played Grant Daley - 0 games played Ronan Donnelly - 0 games played Jake Muller - 1 game played Mo Iosefa - 3 games played Andy Alfieri - 0 games played Stanley McKenzie - 3 games played Colin Hamilton - 0 games played Colin Moroney - 0 games played Jaedon Roberts - 3 games played Everett Johnson - 0 games played Ender Aguilar - 0 games played Mason Mangum - 1 game played Ricky Correia - 3 games played Carter Lynch - 0 games played Tommy Christakos - 2 games played Ethan Saunders - 3 games played Evan McLurkin - 0 games played Hunter got his first career start and touchdown, while leading the Bears in receptions, while Mangum and Baker had their first career catches on the afternoon. Moore ranked up two more rushing touchdowns, with 12 carries for 87 yards, while Iosefa, starting at linebacker, had 9 tackles and a TFL. Collin Gamble also got a start (2 tackles, 2 PBUs), while Lee, Street, Muller, Correia, Christakos and Saunders all saw the field on the day.

Freshman

Lu-Magia Hearns III - 3 games played Keleki Latu - 3 game played Mavin Anderson - 1 game played Akili Calhoun - 0 games played Derek Wilkins - 0 games played Kai Millner - 0 games played Blake DeBisschop - 0 games played J. Michael Sturdivant - 0 games played Fatu Iosefa - 0 games played Kaleb Higgins - 0 games played Hunter Barth - 0 games played Jeffrey Johnson - 0 games played Trond Grizzell - 0 games played Femi Oladejo - 2 game played McKyle So'oto - 0 games played Jake Arguello - 0 games played Ieremia Ieremia - 0 games played Ryan Lange - 0 games played Bastian Swinney - 0 games played Jermaine Terry II - 2 game played Myles Williams - 0 games played Lu Hearns got his first start, being thrown into the fire a bit, while Oladejo had a key play early in breaking up a two point conversion. Both the true freshmen tight ends got on the field as well, mainly in the second half.

