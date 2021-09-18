 Cal Football: Redshirt Tracker, Post-Week Three
Redshirt Tracker: Post-Week Three

With the recent advent of the four-game redshirt rule, any member of the roster can play in four games and redshirt, if they haven't already. This applies mainly to the true freshman class in most years, but in 2021, with multiple players getting an extra year of eligibility. We're tracking every player who still has the ability to redshirt throughout the year, in the wake of Cal's 42-30 win over Sacramento State

Previous Weeks: Week One | Week Two

Super Seniors

Elijah Hicks - 3 games played

Marqez Bimage - 3 games played

Trevon Clark - 3 games played

Hicks and Clark both started on their respective sides of the ball, with Clark catching four passes for 70 yards and a score, while Hicks had four tackles. Bimage, who played a handful of reps in the place of Kuony Deng, had two tackles on defense.

Nico Ramos - 0 games played

Ryan Glover - 0 games played

Seniors

Nikko Remigio - 3 games played

Christopher Brooks - 3 games played

Remigio started on offense, and returned a kick 99 yards for a touchdown. Brooks played in relief of Damien Moore, finishing with 6 carries for 48 yards, along with 3 receptions for 23 yards.

Jamieson Sheahan - 3 games played

Sheahan has told Cal reporters that he plans on returning for the 2022 season, using his COVID year of eligibility. He punted twice for 87 yards.

Sami Nazzal - 0 games played

Aaron Maldonado - 0 games played

Neither Nazzal nor Maldonado has played yet, as Maldonado was not dressed to play.

Juniors

McKade Mettauer - 3 game played

Ray Woodie III - 3 game played

Braxten Croteau - 3 game played

Mettauer and Croteau got starts for the Bears, with Croteau recording three tackles. Woodie also played some at safety, not recording a stat.

Christopher Abbes III - 0 games played

Sophomores

Jeremiah Hunter - 3 game played

Justin Richard Baker - 3 game played

Aidan Lee - 3 game played

Tyson McWilliams - 0 games played

Zach Johnson - 0 games played

Collin Gamble - 3 games played

Dejuan Butler - 0 games played

Chris Street - 3 games played

Damien Moore - 3 games played

Trey Paster - 1 game played

Isaiah Young - 0 games played

Ashton Stredick - 1 games played

Grant Daley - 0 games played

Ronan Donnelly - 0 games played

Jake Muller - 1 game played

Mo Iosefa - 3 games played

Andy Alfieri - 0 games played

Stanley McKenzie - 3 games played

Colin Hamilton - 0 games played

Colin Moroney - 0 games played

Jaedon Roberts - 3 games played

Everett Johnson - 0 games played

Ender Aguilar - 0 games played

Mason Mangum - 1 game played

Ricky Correia - 3 games played

Carter Lynch - 0 games played

Tommy Christakos - 2 games played

Ethan Saunders - 3 games played

Evan McLurkin - 0 games played

Hunter got his first career start and touchdown, while leading the Bears in receptions, while Mangum and Baker had their first career catches on the afternoon. Moore ranked up two more rushing touchdowns, with 12 carries for 87 yards, while Iosefa, starting at linebacker, had 9 tackles and a TFL. Collin Gamble also got a start (2 tackles, 2 PBUs), while Lee, Street, Muller, Correia, Christakos and Saunders all saw the field on the day.

Freshman

Lu-Magia Hearns III - 3 games played

Keleki Latu - 3 game played

Mavin Anderson - 1 game played

Akili Calhoun - 0 games played

Derek Wilkins - 0 games played

Kai Millner - 0 games played

Blake DeBisschop - 0 games played

J. Michael Sturdivant - 0 games played

Fatu Iosefa - 0 games played

Kaleb Higgins - 0 games played

Hunter Barth - 0 games played

Jeffrey Johnson - 0 games played

Trond Grizzell - 0 games played

Femi Oladejo - 2 game played

McKyle So'oto - 0 games played

Jake Arguello - 0 games played

Ieremia Ieremia - 0 games played

Ryan Lange - 0 games played

Bastian Swinney - 0 games played

Jermaine Terry II - 2 game played

Myles Williams - 0 games played

Lu Hearns got his first start, being thrown into the fire a bit, while Oladejo had a key play early in breaking up a two point conversion. Both the true freshmen tight ends got on the field as well, mainly in the second half.

Out for the Year, Will Redshirt

OLB Patrick Hisatake

OLB Kaleb Elarms-Orr

OL Dylan Jemtegaard

{{ article.author_name }}