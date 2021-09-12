 Cal Football Redshirt Tracker: Post Week Two
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-12 18:04:04 -0500') }} football Edit

Redshirt Tracker: Post Week Two

Trace Travers • GoldenBearReport
Publisher
@tracetravers3
Publisher of GoldenBearReport.com (Cal Rivals)

With the recent advent of the four-game redshirt rule, any member of the roster can play in four games and redshirt, if they haven't already. This applies mainly to the true freshman class in most years, but in 2021, with multiple players getting an extra year of eligibility. We're tracking every player who still has the ability to redshirt throughout the year, in the wake of Cal's 34-32 loss to TCU

Previous Weeks: Week One

Super Senior

Elijah Hicks - 2 games played

Marqez Bimage - 2 games played

Trevon Clark - 2 games played

Clark and Hicks both started for the Bears against TCU, and were among the highest graded players on the team per Pro Football Focus, while Bimage played his first extended reps at Cal, with Kuony Deng sidelined for the majority of the game.

Nico Ramos - 0 games played

Ryan Glover - 0 games played

Seniors

Nikko Remigio - 2 games played

Christopher Brooks - 2 games played

Remigio and Brooks both saw action for the Bears, with Remigio starting and catching a touchdown pass for the second straight game, while Brooks was in for a handful of reps backing up Damien Moore.

Jamieson Sheahan - 2 games played

Sheahan has told Cal reporters that he plans on returning for the 2022 season, using his COVID year of eligibility. He averaged 43.7 yards per punt for the Bears against TCU.

Sami Nazzal - 0 games played

Aaron Maldonado - 0 games played

Neither Nazzal nor Maldonado has played yet, with Justin Wilcox calling Maldonado 'doubtful' to play prior to the TCU game.

Juniors

McKade Mettauer - 2 game played

Ray Woodie III - 2 game played

Braxten Croteau - 2 game played

Mettauer, Woodie and Croteau all played, with Mettauer starting at right guard, and both Woodie and Croteau seeing time on defense, with Croteau playing his highest rep count of the year so far.

Christopher Abbes III - 0 games played

Sophomores

Jeremiah Hunter - 2 game played

Justin Richard Baker - 2 game played

Aidan Lee - 2 game played

Tyson McWilliams - 0 games played

Zach Johnson - 0 games played

Collin Gamble - 2 game played

Dejuan Butler - 0 games played

Chris Street - 2 games played

Damien Moore - 2 games played

Trey Paster - 1 game played

Isaiah Young - 0 games played

Ashton Stredick - 1 games played

Grant Daley - 0 games played

Ronan Donnelly - 0 games played

Jake Muller - 0 games played

Mo Iosefa - 2 games played

Andy Alfieri - 0 games played

Stanley McKenzie - 2 games played

Colin Hamilton - 0 games played

Colin Moroney - 0 games played

Jaedon Roberts - 2 games played

Everett Johnson - 0 games played

Ender Aguilar - 0 games played

Mason Mangum - 0 games played

Ricky Correia - 2 games played

Carter Lynch - 0 games played

Tommy Christakos - 1 game played

Ethan Saunders - 2 games played

Evan McLurkin - 0 games played

Hunter, Roberts, McKenzie, Correia, Saunders, Moore, Iosefa, Baker, Street, Gamble, and Lee all have played in the first two games, while Stredick and Christakos both saw action for the first time this year. Christakos got in for his first action on offense, while Roberts had his first career sack. Hunter had a key 42 yard reception late to set up Cal's final TD, scored by Moore.

Freshmen

Lu-Magia Hearns III - 2 games played

Keleki Latu - 2 game played

Mavin Anderson - 1 game played

Akili Calhoun - 0 games played

Derek Wilkins - 0 games played

Kai Millner - 0 games played

Blake DeBisschop - 0 games played

J. Michael Sturdivant - 0 games played

Fatu Iosefa - 0 games played

Kaleb Higgins - 0 games played

Hunter Barth - 0 games played

Jeffrey Johnson - 0 games played

Trond Grizzell - 0 games played

Femi Oladejo - 1 game played

McKyle So'oto - 0 games played

Jake Arguello - 0 games played

Ieremia Ieremia - 0 games played

Ryan Lange - 0 games played

Bastian Swinney - 0 games played

Jermaine Terry II - 1 game played

Myles Williams - 0 games played

Of the true freshmen, Lu-Magia Hearns and Keleki Latu were the only ones to play in his second consecutive game. Jermaine Terry made his first appearance on offense, while Femi Oladejo saw extended action on defense, due to Trey Paster not traveling for the Bears due to injury.

Out for the Year, Will Redshirt

OLB Patrick Hisatake

OLB Kaleb Elarms-Orr

OL Dylan Jemtegaard

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}