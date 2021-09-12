Redshirt Tracker: Post Week Two
With the recent advent of the four-game redshirt rule, any member of the roster can play in four games and redshirt, if they haven't already. This applies mainly to the true freshman class in most years, but in 2021, with multiple players getting an extra year of eligibility. We're tracking every player who still has the ability to redshirt throughout the year, in the wake of Cal's 34-32 loss to TCU
Super Senior
Elijah Hicks - 2 games played
Marqez Bimage - 2 games played
Trevon Clark - 2 games played
Clark and Hicks both started for the Bears against TCU, and were among the highest graded players on the team per Pro Football Focus, while Bimage played his first extended reps at Cal, with Kuony Deng sidelined for the majority of the game.
Nico Ramos - 0 games played
Ryan Glover - 0 games played
Seniors
Nikko Remigio - 2 games played
Christopher Brooks - 2 games played
Remigio and Brooks both saw action for the Bears, with Remigio starting and catching a touchdown pass for the second straight game, while Brooks was in for a handful of reps backing up Damien Moore.
Jamieson Sheahan - 2 games played
Sheahan has told Cal reporters that he plans on returning for the 2022 season, using his COVID year of eligibility. He averaged 43.7 yards per punt for the Bears against TCU.
Sami Nazzal - 0 games played
Aaron Maldonado - 0 games played
Neither Nazzal nor Maldonado has played yet, with Justin Wilcox calling Maldonado 'doubtful' to play prior to the TCU game.
Juniors
McKade Mettauer - 2 game played
Ray Woodie III - 2 game played
Braxten Croteau - 2 game played
Mettauer, Woodie and Croteau all played, with Mettauer starting at right guard, and both Woodie and Croteau seeing time on defense, with Croteau playing his highest rep count of the year so far.
Christopher Abbes III - 0 games played
Sophomores
Jeremiah Hunter - 2 game played
Justin Richard Baker - 2 game played
Aidan Lee - 2 game played
Tyson McWilliams - 0 games played
Zach Johnson - 0 games played
Collin Gamble - 2 game played
Dejuan Butler - 0 games played
Chris Street - 2 games played
Damien Moore - 2 games played
Trey Paster - 1 game played
Isaiah Young - 0 games played
Ashton Stredick - 1 games played
Grant Daley - 0 games played
Ronan Donnelly - 0 games played
Jake Muller - 0 games played
Mo Iosefa - 2 games played
Andy Alfieri - 0 games played
Stanley McKenzie - 2 games played
Colin Hamilton - 0 games played
Colin Moroney - 0 games played
Jaedon Roberts - 2 games played
Everett Johnson - 0 games played
Ender Aguilar - 0 games played
Mason Mangum - 0 games played
Ricky Correia - 2 games played
Carter Lynch - 0 games played
Tommy Christakos - 1 game played
Ethan Saunders - 2 games played
Evan McLurkin - 0 games played
Hunter, Roberts, McKenzie, Correia, Saunders, Moore, Iosefa, Baker, Street, Gamble, and Lee all have played in the first two games, while Stredick and Christakos both saw action for the first time this year. Christakos got in for his first action on offense, while Roberts had his first career sack. Hunter had a key 42 yard reception late to set up Cal's final TD, scored by Moore.
Freshmen
Lu-Magia Hearns III - 2 games played
Keleki Latu - 2 game played
Mavin Anderson - 1 game played
Akili Calhoun - 0 games played
Derek Wilkins - 0 games played
Kai Millner - 0 games played
Blake DeBisschop - 0 games played
J. Michael Sturdivant - 0 games played
Fatu Iosefa - 0 games played
Kaleb Higgins - 0 games played
Hunter Barth - 0 games played
Jeffrey Johnson - 0 games played
Trond Grizzell - 0 games played
Femi Oladejo - 1 game played
McKyle So'oto - 0 games played
Jake Arguello - 0 games played
Ieremia Ieremia - 0 games played
Ryan Lange - 0 games played
Bastian Swinney - 0 games played
Jermaine Terry II - 1 game played
Myles Williams - 0 games played
Of the true freshmen, Lu-Magia Hearns and Keleki Latu were the only ones to play in his second consecutive game. Jermaine Terry made his first appearance on offense, while Femi Oladejo saw extended action on defense, due to Trey Paster not traveling for the Bears due to injury.
Out for the Year, Will Redshirt
OLB Patrick Hisatake
OLB Kaleb Elarms-Orr
OL Dylan Jemtegaard