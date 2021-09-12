Redshirt Tracker: Post Week Two

With the recent advent of the four-game redshirt rule, any member of the roster can play in four games and redshirt, if they haven't already. This applies mainly to the true freshman class in most years, but in 2021, with multiple players getting an extra year of eligibility. We're tracking every player who still has the ability to redshirt throughout the year, in the wake of Cal's 34-32 loss to TCU Previous Weeks: Week One

Super Senior

Elijah Hicks - 2 games played Marqez Bimage - 2 games played Trevon Clark - 2 games played Clark and Hicks both started for the Bears against TCU, and were among the highest graded players on the team per Pro Football Focus, while Bimage played his first extended reps at Cal, with Kuony Deng sidelined for the majority of the game. Nico Ramos - 0 games played Ryan Glover - 0 games played

Seniors

Nikko Remigio - 2 games played Christopher Brooks - 2 games played Remigio and Brooks both saw action for the Bears, with Remigio starting and catching a touchdown pass for the second straight game, while Brooks was in for a handful of reps backing up Damien Moore. Jamieson Sheahan - 2 games played Sheahan has told Cal reporters that he plans on returning for the 2022 season, using his COVID year of eligibility. He averaged 43.7 yards per punt for the Bears against TCU. Sami Nazzal - 0 games played Aaron Maldonado - 0 games played Neither Nazzal nor Maldonado has played yet, with Justin Wilcox calling Maldonado 'doubtful' to play prior to the TCU game.

Juniors

McKade Mettauer - 2 game played Ray Woodie III - 2 game played Braxten Croteau - 2 game played Mettauer, Woodie and Croteau all played, with Mettauer starting at right guard, and both Woodie and Croteau seeing time on defense, with Croteau playing his highest rep count of the year so far. Christopher Abbes III - 0 games played

Sophomores

Jeremiah Hunter - 2 game played Justin Richard Baker - 2 game played Aidan Lee - 2 game played Tyson McWilliams - 0 games played Zach Johnson - 0 games played Collin Gamble - 2 game played Dejuan Butler - 0 games played Chris Street - 2 games played Damien Moore - 2 games played Trey Paster - 1 game played Isaiah Young - 0 games played Ashton Stredick - 1 games played Grant Daley - 0 games played Ronan Donnelly - 0 games played Jake Muller - 0 games played Mo Iosefa - 2 games played Andy Alfieri - 0 games played Stanley McKenzie - 2 games played Colin Hamilton - 0 games played Colin Moroney - 0 games played Jaedon Roberts - 2 games played Everett Johnson - 0 games played Ender Aguilar - 0 games played Mason Mangum - 0 games played Ricky Correia - 2 games played Carter Lynch - 0 games played Tommy Christakos - 1 game played Ethan Saunders - 2 games played Evan McLurkin - 0 games played Hunter, Roberts, McKenzie, Correia, Saunders, Moore, Iosefa, Baker, Street, Gamble, and Lee all have played in the first two games, while Stredick and Christakos both saw action for the first time this year. Christakos got in for his first action on offense, while Roberts had his first career sack. Hunter had a key 42 yard reception late to set up Cal's final TD, scored by Moore.

Freshmen

Lu-Magia Hearns III - 2 games played Keleki Latu - 2 game played Mavin Anderson - 1 game played Akili Calhoun - 0 games played Derek Wilkins - 0 games played Kai Millner - 0 games played Blake DeBisschop - 0 games played J. Michael Sturdivant - 0 games played Fatu Iosefa - 0 games played Kaleb Higgins - 0 games played Hunter Barth - 0 games played Jeffrey Johnson - 0 games played Trond Grizzell - 0 games played Femi Oladejo - 1 game played McKyle So'oto - 0 games played Jake Arguello - 0 games played Ieremia Ieremia - 0 games played Ryan Lange - 0 games played Bastian Swinney - 0 games played Jermaine Terry II - 1 game played Myles Williams - 0 games played Of the true freshmen, Lu-Magia Hearns and Keleki Latu were the only ones to play in his second consecutive game. Jermaine Terry made his first appearance on offense, while Femi Oladejo saw extended action on defense, due to Trey Paster not traveling for the Bears due to injury.

