Redshirt Tracker: Post Week One

With the recent advent of the four-game redshirt rule, any member of the roster can play in four games and redshirt, if they haven't already. This applies mainly to the true freshman class in most years, but in 2021, with multiple players getting an extra year of eligibility. We're tracking every player who still has the ability to redshirt throughout the year

Lu-Magia Hearns (right) saw his first reps on defense Saturday (Cal Football)

Super Senior

Elijah Hicks - 1 game played Marqez Bimage - 1 game played Trevon Clark - 1 game played Hicks still has a redshirt year to utilize if for some reason he doesn't make it to the four game mark. Bimage, who is listed as a 5th year senior by Cal, technically has two years of eligibility, given that he opted out at Texas in 2020. He still has a redshirt year available. Clark also has a redshirt year available after coming back as a super-senior. Nico Ramos - 0 games played Ryan Glover - 0 games played The walk-on Princeton transfer does have a redshirt year left if he chooses to use it, as does Glover, a Penn/Western Carolina transfer.

Fourth Year Seniors

Nikko Remigio - 1 game played Christopher Brooks - 1 game played Both Remigio and Brown have a COVID year of eligibility and a redshirt year if they choose to utilize them. Remigio started for the Bears, while Brooks came in to back up Damien Moore. Jamieson Sheahan - 1 game played Sheahan has told Cal reporters that he plans on returning for the 2022 season, using his COVID year of eligibility. Sami Nazzal - 0 games played' Aaron Maldonado - 0 games played Both Nazzal and Maldonado didn't play in the opener, with both being sidelined by injuries throughout fall camp. Maldonado missed the 2020 season due to a lower body injury, but is not listed as taking a redshirt year or COVID year because of that.

Juniors

McKade Mettauer - 1 game played Ray Woodie III - 1 game played Braxten Croteau - 1 game played Mettauer, Woodie, and Croteau also have both the redshirt year and the COVID year of eligibility at their disposal if they choose. Mettauer started and played the whole game at right guard for Cal, while Woodie played on Cal's special teams units and Croteau saw time at OLB on defense. Christopher Abbes III - 0 games played

Sophomores

Jeremiah Hunter - 1 game played Justin Richard Baker - 1 game played Aidan Lee - 1 game played Tyson McWilliams - 0 games played Zach Johnson - 0 games played Collin Gamble - 1 game played Dejuan Butler - 0 games played Chris Street - 1 game played Damien Moore - 1 game played Trey Paster - 1 game played Isaiah Young - 0 games played Ashton Stredick - 0 games played Grant Daley - 0 games played Ronan Donnelly - 0 games played Jake Muller - 0 games played Mo Iosefa - 1 game played Andy Alfieri - 0 games played Stanley McKenzie - 1 game played Colin Hamilton - 0 games played Colin Moroney - 0 games played Jaedon Roberts - 1 game played Everett Johnson - 0 games played Ender Aguilar - 0 games played Mason Mangum - 0 games played Ricky Correia - 1 game played Carter Lynch - 0 games played Tommy Christakos - 0 games played Ethan Saunders - 1 game played Evan McLurkin - 0 games played Hunter, Roberts, McKenzie, and Correia all made their first appearance in a Cal uniform, while Lee, Street, and Baker made their first appearances since the UCLA game a year ago. Saunders played for the first time since Oregon State, while Iosefa, Paster, Gamble and Moore had played in every game as true freshmen.

Freshmen