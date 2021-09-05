 Cal Football Redshirt Tracker: Post Nevada
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-05 15:19:49 -0500') }} football Edit

Redshirt Tracker: Post Week One

With the recent advent of the four-game redshirt rule, any member of the roster can play in four games and redshirt, if they haven't already. This applies mainly to the true freshman class in most years, but in 2021, with multiple players getting an extra year of eligibility. We're tracking every player who still has the ability to redshirt throughout the year

Lu-Magia Hearns (right) saw his first reps on defense Saturday
Lu-Magia Hearns (right) saw his first reps on defense Saturday (Cal Football)

Super Senior

Elijah Hicks - 1 game played

Marqez Bimage - 1 game played

Trevon Clark - 1 game played

Hicks still has a redshirt year to utilize if for some reason he doesn't make it to the four game mark. Bimage, who is listed as a 5th year senior by Cal, technically has two years of eligibility, given that he opted out at Texas in 2020. He still has a redshirt year available. Clark also has a redshirt year available after coming back as a super-senior.

Nico Ramos - 0 games played

Ryan Glover - 0 games played

The walk-on Princeton transfer does have a redshirt year left if he chooses to use it, as does Glover, a Penn/Western Carolina transfer.

Fourth Year Seniors

Nikko Remigio - 1 game played

Christopher Brooks - 1 game played

Both Remigio and Brown have a COVID year of eligibility and a redshirt year if they choose to utilize them. Remigio started for the Bears, while Brooks came in to back up Damien Moore.

Jamieson Sheahan - 1 game played

Sheahan has told Cal reporters that he plans on returning for the 2022 season, using his COVID year of eligibility.

Sami Nazzal - 0 games played'

Aaron Maldonado - 0 games played

Both Nazzal and Maldonado didn't play in the opener, with both being sidelined by injuries throughout fall camp. Maldonado missed the 2020 season due to a lower body injury, but is not listed as taking a redshirt year or COVID year because of that.

Juniors

McKade Mettauer - 1 game played

Ray Woodie III - 1 game played

Braxten Croteau - 1 game played

Mettauer, Woodie, and Croteau also have both the redshirt year and the COVID year of eligibility at their disposal if they choose. Mettauer started and played the whole game at right guard for Cal, while Woodie played on Cal's special teams units and Croteau saw time at OLB on defense.

Christopher Abbes III - 0 games played

Sophomores

Jeremiah Hunter - 1 game played

Justin Richard Baker - 1 game played

Aidan Lee - 1 game played

Tyson McWilliams - 0 games played

Zach Johnson - 0 games played

Collin Gamble - 1 game played

Dejuan Butler - 0 games played

Chris Street - 1 game played

Damien Moore - 1 game played

Trey Paster - 1 game played

Isaiah Young - 0 games played

Ashton Stredick - 0 games played

Grant Daley - 0 games played

Ronan Donnelly - 0 games played

Jake Muller - 0 games played

Mo Iosefa - 1 game played

Andy Alfieri - 0 games played

Stanley McKenzie - 1 game played

Colin Hamilton - 0 games played

Colin Moroney - 0 games played

Jaedon Roberts - 1 game played

Everett Johnson - 0 games played

Ender Aguilar - 0 games played

Mason Mangum - 0 games played

Ricky Correia - 1 game played

Carter Lynch - 0 games played

Tommy Christakos - 0 games played

Ethan Saunders - 1 game played

Evan McLurkin - 0 games played

Hunter, Roberts, McKenzie, and Correia all made their first appearance in a Cal uniform, while Lee, Street, and Baker made their first appearances since the UCLA game a year ago. Saunders played for the first time since Oregon State, while Iosefa, Paster, Gamble and Moore had played in every game as true freshmen.

Freshmen

Lu-Magia Hearns III - 1 game played

Keleki Latu - 1 game played

Mavin Anderson - 1 game played

Akili Calhoun - 0 games played

Derek Wilkins - 0 games played

Kai Millner - 0 games played

Blake DeBisschop - 0 games played

J. Michael Sturdivant - 0 games played

Fatu Iosefa - 0 games played

Kaleb Higgins - 0 games played

Hunter Barth - 0 games played

Jeffrey Johnson - 0 games played

Trond Grizzell - 0 games played

Femi Oladejo - 0 games played

McKyle So'oto - 0 games played

Jake Arguello - 0 games played

Ieremia Ieremia - 0 games played

Ryan Lange - 0 games played

Bastian Swinney - 0 games played

Jermaine Terry II - 0 games played

Myles Williams - 0 games played

Only three true freshmen saw the field for the Bears, with Lu-Magia Hearns and Keleki Latu playing on defense and offense respectively, while Anderson got on the field for some special teams reps.

Out for the Year, Will Redshirt

OLB Patrick Hisatake

OLB Kaleb Elarms-Orr

OL Dylan Jemtegaard

