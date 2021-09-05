Redshirt Tracker: Post Week One
With the recent advent of the four-game redshirt rule, any member of the roster can play in four games and redshirt, if they haven't already. This applies mainly to the true freshman class in most years, but in 2021, with multiple players getting an extra year of eligibility. We're tracking every player who still has the ability to redshirt throughout the year
Super Senior
Elijah Hicks - 1 game played
Marqez Bimage - 1 game played
Trevon Clark - 1 game played
Hicks still has a redshirt year to utilize if for some reason he doesn't make it to the four game mark. Bimage, who is listed as a 5th year senior by Cal, technically has two years of eligibility, given that he opted out at Texas in 2020. He still has a redshirt year available. Clark also has a redshirt year available after coming back as a super-senior.
Nico Ramos - 0 games played
Ryan Glover - 0 games played
The walk-on Princeton transfer does have a redshirt year left if he chooses to use it, as does Glover, a Penn/Western Carolina transfer.
Fourth Year Seniors
Nikko Remigio - 1 game played
Christopher Brooks - 1 game played
Both Remigio and Brown have a COVID year of eligibility and a redshirt year if they choose to utilize them. Remigio started for the Bears, while Brooks came in to back up Damien Moore.
Jamieson Sheahan - 1 game played
Sheahan has told Cal reporters that he plans on returning for the 2022 season, using his COVID year of eligibility.
Sami Nazzal - 0 games played'
Aaron Maldonado - 0 games played
Both Nazzal and Maldonado didn't play in the opener, with both being sidelined by injuries throughout fall camp. Maldonado missed the 2020 season due to a lower body injury, but is not listed as taking a redshirt year or COVID year because of that.
Juniors
McKade Mettauer - 1 game played
Ray Woodie III - 1 game played
Braxten Croteau - 1 game played
Mettauer, Woodie, and Croteau also have both the redshirt year and the COVID year of eligibility at their disposal if they choose. Mettauer started and played the whole game at right guard for Cal, while Woodie played on Cal's special teams units and Croteau saw time at OLB on defense.
Christopher Abbes III - 0 games played
Sophomores
Jeremiah Hunter - 1 game played
Justin Richard Baker - 1 game played
Aidan Lee - 1 game played
Tyson McWilliams - 0 games played
Zach Johnson - 0 games played
Collin Gamble - 1 game played
Dejuan Butler - 0 games played
Chris Street - 1 game played
Damien Moore - 1 game played
Trey Paster - 1 game played
Isaiah Young - 0 games played
Ashton Stredick - 0 games played
Grant Daley - 0 games played
Ronan Donnelly - 0 games played
Jake Muller - 0 games played
Mo Iosefa - 1 game played
Andy Alfieri - 0 games played
Stanley McKenzie - 1 game played
Colin Hamilton - 0 games played
Colin Moroney - 0 games played
Jaedon Roberts - 1 game played
Everett Johnson - 0 games played
Ender Aguilar - 0 games played
Mason Mangum - 0 games played
Ricky Correia - 1 game played
Carter Lynch - 0 games played
Tommy Christakos - 0 games played
Ethan Saunders - 1 game played
Evan McLurkin - 0 games played
Hunter, Roberts, McKenzie, and Correia all made their first appearance in a Cal uniform, while Lee, Street, and Baker made their first appearances since the UCLA game a year ago. Saunders played for the first time since Oregon State, while Iosefa, Paster, Gamble and Moore had played in every game as true freshmen.
Freshmen
Lu-Magia Hearns III - 1 game played
Keleki Latu - 1 game played
Mavin Anderson - 1 game played
Akili Calhoun - 0 games played
Derek Wilkins - 0 games played
Kai Millner - 0 games played
Blake DeBisschop - 0 games played
J. Michael Sturdivant - 0 games played
Fatu Iosefa - 0 games played
Kaleb Higgins - 0 games played
Hunter Barth - 0 games played
Jeffrey Johnson - 0 games played
Trond Grizzell - 0 games played
Femi Oladejo - 0 games played
McKyle So'oto - 0 games played
Jake Arguello - 0 games played
Ieremia Ieremia - 0 games played
Ryan Lange - 0 games played
Bastian Swinney - 0 games played
Jermaine Terry II - 0 games played
Myles Williams - 0 games played
Only three true freshmen saw the field for the Bears, with Lu-Magia Hearns and Keleki Latu playing on defense and offense respectively, while Anderson got on the field for some special teams reps.
Out for the Year, Will Redshirt
OLB Patrick Hisatake
OLB Kaleb Elarms-Orr
OL Dylan Jemtegaard