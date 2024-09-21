Preview: Cal visits Florida State in ACC opener

in other news
Cal RB commit Anthony League off to hot start in senior season
The Bears' running back commit discusses his stellar performances so far this season plus his future and more.
2025 point guard Semetri Carr breaks down weekend commitment to Cal
The Bay Area native gave the Bears his pledge Saturday morning during an official visit.
WATCH: Cal's postgame press conference after 31-10 win over SDSU
Cal coach Justin Wilcox, linebacker Cade Uluave, quarterback Fernando Mendoza and running back Jaivian Thomas all speak.
Recap: Cal runs away with win over SDSU to remain unbeaten
The Bears found their footing in the second half to pull away and move to 3-0 ahead of their first ACC battle next week.
Game thread: Cal vs. San Diego State
Follow along and join the conversation as the Bears look to remain undefeated Saturday night against the Aztecs.
in other news
Cal RB commit Anthony League off to hot start in senior season
The Bears' running back commit discusses his stellar performances so far this season plus his future and more.
2025 point guard Semetri Carr breaks down weekend commitment to Cal
The Bay Area native gave the Bears his pledge Saturday morning during an official visit.
WATCH: Cal's postgame press conference after 31-10 win over SDSU
Cal coach Justin Wilcox, linebacker Cade Uluave, quarterback Fernando Mendoza and running back Jaivian Thomas all speak.
Cal will play its first conference game as a member of the ACC on Saturday with the Bears in Tallahassee on Saturday to square off with winless Florida State. The Bears are looking to remain unbeaten as they begin their conference schedule, and Cal is expected to receive a boost with some improving health.
Game info
Who: Cal (3-0) at Florida State (0-3)
When: 4:00 p.m. PT
Where: Doak Campbell Stadium | Tallahassee, Florida
TV/streaming: ESPN2 [Roy Philpott (play-by-play), Sam Acho (analyst), Taylor Davis (sideline)]
Radio: 810 AM | SiriusXM: 385 or 971
All-time series: First meeting
Odds: Florida State (-2.5), O/U (44.5)
Head-to-head
RELATED
• Opposing View: Florida State perspective from The Osceola (Q&A)
• Everything Justin Wilcox said in his Week 4 press conference (Transcript)
• Cal coordinators and players preview Florida State matchup (Videos)
Things to watch
• The expected return of Jaydn Ott
Running back Jaydn Ott is expected to return after missing the game against San Diego State while he recovers from a leg injury suffered in the win over UC Davis to open the season. Ott has just 60 yards rushing this season in two games. He last played at Auburn in Week 2 but was clearly not at 100 percent and gained just 11 yards on 10 carries in that win.
Cal head coach Justin Wilcox listed Ott among the group of probable players earlier in the week along with offensive linemen Sioape Vatikani and Will McDonald. All three players returning would provide offensive coordinator Mike Bloesch with a boost to a group that has been searching for consistency throughout the first three weeks of the season.
• Cal's pass rush against a banged-up FSU offensive line
The Bears have received strong play from the defensive front throughout the season, and it started to turn into sacks last week against the Aztecs. Cal has six sacks on the year but has been seeing contributions from an outside linebacker group that has stepped up in the absence of starter David Reese. Xavier Carlton and Ryan McCulloch have been impressive through the first three games, and they will get their opportunity to go up against a depleted FSU offensive line.
The Seminoles will be without starting right tackle Jeremiah Byers, who started all 14 games for Florida State last year. Stepping in for the injured starter will be redshirt sophomore Jaylen Early.
Getting consistent pressure on FSU quarterback DJ Uiagalelei could make the difference in the game for the Bears, so there should be plenty of attention on the outside linebackers and defensive linemen for Cal on Saturday.
• Ryan Coe's efforts on field goals
The Bears are less than a 3-point underdog ahead of Saturday's contest, and it would not be shocking to see the game come down to a field goal. Ryan Coe has been a bit inconsistent in his first season at Cal when it comes to field goals, and he has made just two of his six attempts this year.
Coe, who transferred to Cal this offseason from North Carolina, has the range to connect from more than 50 yards out but has not been able to showcase that ability in a game just yet this year.
It seems likely that he will be called into action in some way on a field goal in Saturday's game, and the Bears will need him to be ready.
"We believe in Ryan," Wilcox said this week. "We saw the same thing that you saw. We saw it in spring and then again in fall camp. We just gotta get him into a rhythm, because he does have the talent and the leg to do it. So we gotta get him into a rhythm, and we believe in him."
Players to know
• QB DJ Uiaglalelei
The Florida State quarterback began his career at Clemson and played at Oregon State last year. He has not lived up to the hype he had in high school, but the Cal staff has plenty of respect for his talent. Uiaglalelei has come under plenty of scrutiny throughout the 0-3 start for the Seminoles. So far this year he has passed for just one touchdown against two interceptions.
• RB Lawrance Toafili
The redshirt senior is expected to see plenty of action Saturday with starting running back Roydell Williams out for the Seminoles. The 6-foot St. Petersburg native has just 13 carries on the season, but he has been productive in his limited chances to run the ball. He scored a touchdown in the season opener and had 30 yards rushing four carries against Memphis last week. He also is a factor in the passing game with seven catches for 44 yards through the first three games.
• DL Joshua Farmer
The Cal offensive line could get some reinforcements Saturday, and it will be welcome as the Bears have struggled to keep the pocket completely clean at times this season. Last week that fell on the running back position as well, but the offensive line will need to be consistent for the Bears to come away with a victory on Saturday. Someone to know about up front for the Seminoles is the 6-foot-3, 318-pound defensive lineman. He was a bright spot for FSU last week against the Tigers with five tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, a sack and a quarterback hurry.
Cal wins if ...
The Bears need to find a way to remain consistent in bringing pressure on Uiagalelei. There has been some increased aggression from defensive coordinator Peter Sirmon, and continuing to do the same to make the Florida State quarterback uncomfortable will be paramount on Saturday.
Cal should have opportunities for takeaways, and it needs to continue to have success in that area in what should be a hostile road environment against a desperate team.
Offensively, quarterback Fernando Mendoza needs to continue to build on his recent performances by spreading the ball around to multiple receivers plus the Bears have to continue showcasing their ability on the ground.
Ott's return should help that positive trend, but if Jaivian Thomas is able to have a productive showing then the Bears should be in great position to win.