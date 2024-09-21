Preview: Cal visits Florida State in ACC opener

Cal will play its first conference game as a member of the ACC on Saturday with the Bears in Tallahassee on Saturday to square off with winless Florida State. The Bears are looking to remain unbeaten as they begin their conference schedule, and Cal is expected to receive a boost with some improving health.

• The expected return of Jaydn Ott

Running back Jaydn Ott is expected to return after missing the game against San Diego State while he recovers from a leg injury suffered in the win over UC Davis to open the season. Ott has just 60 yards rushing this season in two games. He last played at Auburn in Week 2 but was clearly not at 100 percent and gained just 11 yards on 10 carries in that win.

Cal head coach Justin Wilcox listed Ott among the group of probable players earlier in the week along with offensive linemen Sioape Vatikani and Will McDonald. All three players returning would provide offensive coordinator Mike Bloesch with a boost to a group that has been searching for consistency throughout the first three weeks of the season.

• Cal's pass rush against a banged-up FSU offensive line

The Bears have received strong play from the defensive front throughout the season, and it started to turn into sacks last week against the Aztecs. Cal has six sacks on the year but has been seeing contributions from an outside linebacker group that has stepped up in the absence of starter David Reese. Xavier Carlton and Ryan McCulloch have been impressive through the first three games, and they will get their opportunity to go up against a depleted FSU offensive line.

The Seminoles will be without starting right tackle Jeremiah Byers, who started all 14 games for Florida State last year. Stepping in for the injured starter will be redshirt sophomore Jaylen Early.

Getting consistent pressure on FSU quarterback DJ Uiagalelei could make the difference in the game for the Bears, so there should be plenty of attention on the outside linebackers and defensive linemen for Cal on Saturday.

• Ryan Coe's efforts on field goals

The Bears are less than a 3-point underdog ahead of Saturday's contest, and it would not be shocking to see the game come down to a field goal. Ryan Coe has been a bit inconsistent in his first season at Cal when it comes to field goals, and he has made just two of his six attempts this year.

Coe, who transferred to Cal this offseason from North Carolina, has the range to connect from more than 50 yards out but has not been able to showcase that ability in a game just yet this year.

It seems likely that he will be called into action in some way on a field goal in Saturday's game, and the Bears will need him to be ready.

"We believe in Ryan," Wilcox said this week. "We saw the same thing that you saw. We saw it in spring and then again in fall camp. We just gotta get him into a rhythm, because he does have the talent and the leg to do it. So we gotta get him into a rhythm, and we believe in him."