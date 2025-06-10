Official visit reaffirms four-star CB Jayden Crowder's commitment to Cal

Cal has been on a heater with its recruiting efforts in recent weeks since the start of the summer official visit season. The Bears currently have 15 public commitments and rank 19th in the Rivals team recruiting rankings for 2026.

Justin Wilcox's program has added nine commitments in the last two weeks, and the Bears still have two more big visit weekends remaining as they look to add to the class.

Still, recruits who have been part of the group for the long haul are just as important, and four-star cornerback Jayden Crowder is among the most noteworthy members of the class.