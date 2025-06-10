Linebacker commit Jaxon Pyatt reflects on Cal official visit

When Jaxon Pyatt committed to Cal last month, he knew it fit exactly what he was looking for. A little reassurance doesn't hurt, however.

The high three-star prospect from Arvada, Colorado made the trek from the Rockies to Berkeley over the weekend, and he left the Bay Area feeling even more confident in the decision he made in May.

So what stood out about his stay with the Bears?

"The overall vibe and family atmosphere at Cal with the coaches and players," he said.

The 6-foot-2, 210-pound linebacker has been able to get to know his future position coach Michael Bruno and the rest of the staff in the time the program has been recruiting him. However, the official visit to Berkeley gave Pyatt the chance to really learn what it would be like to be part of the program.

He was also able to get a full Bay Area experience, and he left the trip feeling fulfilled by what Cal can mean to his future both on and off the field.

"The weather, the campus is amazing and just being able to be in a city that has so much to offer," he said.