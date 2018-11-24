Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-24 22:46:32 -0600') }} football Edit

Postgame Twitter Reaction from Cal's 33-21 Win Over Colorado

Vx9rwk3gjgyq9cdusfgl
John Hefti - USA Today Sports
Trace Travers • GoldenBearReport.com
@tracetravers3
Publisher
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Cal pulled out their seventh win of the season, and as such, we're looking through some of the Twitter reaction from the win

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}