On the line for @Cal next Sat. in the 121st #BigGame:

• 8 reg-season Ws for the 1st time in 9 yrs

• .500+ conf record for the 1st time in 9 yrs

• Better reg-season record than Stanford for the 1st time in 10 yrs

• Ws over Stanford/USC for the 1st time in 15 yrs

• Oh and this pic.twitter.com/Hm2e4CTw4W