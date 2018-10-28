Postgame Twitter Reaction: Cal Upsets 15th Ranked Washington, 12-10
With the Bears posting their second win over a ranked opponent in the Justin Wilcox era, there was an avalanche of Twitter commentary from former Cal Bears, current Cal Bears and just about everybody else in between. We compiled as many tweets as we could find from the aftermath of the 12-10 win, as Cal moved to 5-3 on the season.
Go. Bears.— Shane Vereen (@ShaneVereen34) October 28, 2018
Shoutout to our LOYAL fans. We told you guys we got y’all. #GoBears !!!— Traveon Beck✨ (@HeyImTray) October 28, 2018
I’ve said this multiple times I’ll say it once again my savage @Weavin_it Is an animal🧡. #No🧢— Brandon Singleton (@BSingleton19) October 28, 2018
Just your average Pac-12 Saturday where Arizona wakes up out of nowhere to crush Oregon, Cal beats Washington without scoring an offensive TD and Oregon State comes back from 31-3.— Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) October 28, 2018
All glory to God!!! GREAT Team WIN tonight!!! Go Bears!!!— Moe Ways (@MoeWays) October 28, 2018
Thanks for all the love from the awesome #Cal Bear Fans!!! Also I love that hate from the other guys!! #GoBears— Evan Weaver™ (@Weavin_it) October 28, 2018
That feeling when your son scores the winning TD against your alma mater/his dream school growing up. @Weavin_it #calfootball #karma #earnit pic.twitter.com/D1YyOKe0WJ— tew steel (@toddeweaver) October 28, 2018
We don’t feel the Hate ! 💆🏾♂️ #GOBEARS— Joshua Drayden (@JOZAY__) October 28, 2018
Lmao Weaver still cocky. Gotta love it. "Our culture is better than theirs"— jon snow (@AiseaTongilava) October 28, 2018
We happy. Fight for California all day every day. #GoBears @CalAthletics @CalFootball @UCBerkeley @cal pic.twitter.com/JZXqtQHqKx— Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) October 28, 2018
This wasn’t no upset... stop playin us ... We work too hard for these moments.. THIS WAS EXPECTED https://t.co/1CEhs8NMji— The Jordan Duncan (@Duncan2Humble) October 28, 2018
Two things: When Wilcox was hired my phone exploded with excitement from Cal players from Justin’s first stint in Berkeley. #IStillHateMackBrown Meanwhile, Chase Garbers favorite QB? Aaron Rodgers, baby. The future is bright!!! #EarnIt #GoBears #FiatLux— Kate Scott (@katetscott) October 28, 2018
Cal defense playing like the 86’ bears...and im talkin Chicago— Vic Enwere (@VicEnwere23) October 28, 2018
Well deserved! Summer Bridge class of 2000 lol @CoachMcArthur6 https://t.co/hMaIuZkXfZ— Marvin Philip (@Marvin_philip) October 28, 2018
.@GAlexander21 on the other side of the field had his DB’s strapping!!!!! #CalFootball— Tracy Ford (@TFordFSP) October 28, 2018
The best college football game that I have been to !! Can’t wait for next year, Go Bears !! @CalFootball— Brayden Rohme (@Brayden7475) October 28, 2018
You know it.— Cal Football (@CalFootball) October 28, 2018
You tell the story.
You tell the whole damn world.
THIS IS BEAR TERRITORY!! #EarnIt pic.twitter.com/NvWnzZKTYn
checking in with Husky friends and co-workers like pic.twitter.com/nPHXUDoZY9— Marc Tausend (@MarcTausend) October 28, 2018
WHAT I TELL YALL!!!!!!!— Victor Wharton III (@VWIII7) October 28, 2018
Or @oski ? pic.twitter.com/0sP1XySmdf— Amy Trask (@AmyTrask) October 28, 2018
Live look at the field here at California Memorial Stadium. #Cal #Pac12FB pic.twitter.com/dgThfqfBTL— Ben Parker (@slamdunk406) October 28, 2018
Nice!!! Way to battle. Love the D!!! https://t.co/lxndruFlXD— Lorenzo Alexander (@onemangang97) October 28, 2018
🚨 UPSET ALERT 🚨 pic.twitter.com/NupZuIhmYL— #EarnIt (@CalAthletics) October 28, 2018
*walks in, smells the oven*— The Bench (@TheBenchCal) October 28, 2018
“You smell that? Let’s get this bread.”
-@CalFootball and Coach Wilcox today, probably #gobears #earnit #UPSET
That’s what I’m talkin bout!!!!!! #GOBEARS https://t.co/MXfxtfmVZT— cameron jordan (@camjordan94) October 28, 2018
You tell the story 😏🐻 @CalFootball— Stephen Anderson (@S_Anderson89) October 28, 2018
Justin Wilcox is a #mood pic.twitter.com/m84NKuqW94— Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) October 28, 2018