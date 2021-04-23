With Kuony Deng moving outside for what looks like a significant role – if not permanently – this season, that means the Bears will have an interesting, if not their most talented group of players on the outside in quite some time. Part of that has to do with the top two guys here – Goode and Deng – but it’s also helped by the addition of one Orin Patu, who we’ve been waiting for…

With spring in the books, we're taking a look at every position group from the spring and where they stand going into the 2021 season. Today, we're looking at the outside linebackers.

Cam Goode – A known commodity who was not seen much during the spring game. One of the team’s unquestioned leaders, and is finally fully, completely healthy. As with last year, assuming a full season, double digit sacks are within reach again.

Kuony Deng – Despite the obviously crushing disappointment of not getting to see Deng at his native outside linebacker position, the deal with him is the same as it is for Cam Goode – we know what we’re getting here: athleticism and length, with the added benefit of perhaps simplifying the game for him going forward. So we won’t get to see him here until the fall. That’s fine. It’s been a long time coming.

Orin Patu – Very, very much starting to live up to those Cam Goode comparisons we all made when he was coming out of school, on roughly the same timetable. Patu has worked his way up to a reported 240 pound frame, and were it not for the extra year of COVID eligibility, would be the likely starter (note that Patu committed to Cal at 198 lbs, a constant reminder of how much a college weight program helps). On a rewatch of the spring game, he was consistently, consistently monstrous as a pass rusher, and completely stonewalled guys at the point of attack too. In short: he lived up to the reports we received all spring of him terrorizing the offensive linemen. It’s a good problem to have, that he’s ready to play, but still has a more accomplished guy above him on the depth chart.

Myles Jernigan – While not as overall impressive as Patu, Jernigan did produce an incredible play on the 7th drive, by standing up against both pulling guards to hold the ballcarrier to a short gain. If it’s any indication, they also played him opposite Patu early (which, if you figure their preference for the “two fast OLB” package is Patu and Goode in the fall, makes him the first man up should anything happen to either. He also had an impressive play cashing down the ballcarrier from the backside, with help from Mo Iosefa.

Braxten Croteau – Played some in the spring game, but figures to hold a big role for the Bears as their “big” edge backer, in situations that might call for more bulk. This role was popularized by Tevin Paul.

Patrick Hisatake and Curley Young – Both of these guys ended up out for spring game, with Hisatake figuring to be in the mix with Croteau as their “big” guy, and Curley Young in that same position as Jernigan. We’ll wait to see more from them in the fall, as neither has a long term injury.