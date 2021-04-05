With spring in the books, we're taking a look at every position group from the spring and where they stand going into the 2021 season. Previous Installments: Special Teams | Safeties | Cornerbacks Trace: The quarterback position lost a couple names in Spencer Brasch and Jaden Casey to the transfer portal, but the spring was always meant to give Chase Garbers more time to adjust to Cal's new offense and figure out who could back him up. Those goals seem to be somewhat accomplished, with plenty of workouts before fall camp to come. Nam: It is always hard to evaluate spring ball, and particularly this one, when the team lost so much development time last fall due to COVID. But, as we head into fall, we know at least a little more than we did before, which makes it an ideal time to recap where the players at this position group stand:

The Starter

Chase Garbers – Nam: In short, encouraging. Though he only played about 11 snaps in front of public eyes, he showed some glimpses during the Spring Game of things he was rarely comfortable doing last fall: scrambling decisively, throwing deep, processing more quickly, stepping up as necessary. The sample size is still far too small to determine if he’s on course for the jump the program truly needs, but it appears promising that Garbers will at least be able to elevate his level of play above what he showed in 2020, his first year in Musgrave’s system. Trace: We only really got to see Garbers in the spring game, where he played extremely well, versus the other parts of fall camp where his numbers didn't look as rosy. From the parts everyone got to see, Garbers looked closer to his 2019 peak than the struggles of 2020. There's still plenty of time for him to improve prior to the season, something Cal needs in order to 'Finish the Job.'

The Backups