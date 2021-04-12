With spring in the books, we're taking a look at every position group from the spring and where they stand going into the 2021 season. Today, we're looking at the tight end position. Previous Installments: Special Teams | Safeties | Cornerbacks | Quarterbacks | Wide Receivers | Running Backs Cal's tight end room is a far cry from where it was even two years ago. The spring of 2019 saw the Bears with four tight ends total, with two scholarship players (Collin Moore and Jake Tonges would both earn scholarships from that group). The position now has seven scholarship players, soon to be eight when Keleki Latu makes his way to Berkeley in the fall, and has multiple guys who could start at the spots right now. The focus during the spring was developing a number of the young players at the spot, including one of the Bears' highest rated recruits in the 2021 class, Jermaine Terry. With a new position coach in Geep Chryst, the Bears have made an investment in the position, as they look to utilize the tight end even more in the upcoming season.

Jermaine Terry impressed during the spring practice sessions (Al Sermeno - KLC Fotos)

The Three Tenured Players

Through the spring, you could divide Cal's tight end group into two groups. There are three tenured guys entering their fifth year in the program in Collin Moore, Jake Tonges, and Gavin Reinwald. Then there are the less proven players, with Nick Alftin, Elijah Mojarro, Jake Muller, and Terry seeing plenty of opportunity this spring. In the group of Moore, Tonges, and Reinwald, there's a clear body of work on what to expect. Tonges has been reliable as a downfield target, to the point where Chryst remarked he could be an-all conference type player at the position in 2021. Tonges has been at his best when he can run down the seams and exploit coverages there, as he did in 2019 (6 receptions on 8 targets for 169 yards and a TD when thrown to between the numbers 10+ yards downfield). Tonges has also made strides as a blocker. Moore impressed in the spring again, mainly as a pass catcher, as his blocking has won him praise in the past. A converted quarterback, Moore can provide a safety blanket in the passing game for Chase Garbers. He has recorded only five receptions for 40 yards so far in his Cal career, but his willingness as a blocker will get him on the field. Same goes for Reinwald, who has made massive strides as a blocker, coming to Berkeley as a 205 lb receiver and building himself up into a 240 lb H-back type of tight end. Reinwald has reliable hands, and most of his receptions at Cal have been in the short game (0-9 yards downfield). In a year where the Bears don't have a fullback on the roster, Reinwald will likely be called upon to perform 'fullback jobs,' and his pass-catching ability could serve well in some goal-line play action situations.

The Youth Upcoming