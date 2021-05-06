Brian Johnson

Cal's new strength coach played for LSU after growing up in Tallahassee, Florida, and felt that his experience, playing in the Swamp against the University of Florida, was his favorite rivalry game. "I’ve been a part of a lot of rivalry games," Johnson said, "and growing up on that side of the country, I didn’t know that there are some very huge rivalries over here in the Pac-12 as well. I think the biggest one, and it might have been a personal one to be honest, but it is a rivalry, that LSU/Florida game was always big for me. That’s the one team in the East that LSU plays every year, that’s probably the biggest for me because I’m from Florida, from Tallahassee, my father graduated from Florida State, my mother graduated from the university of Florida, and I was raised in a split household (of college teams). Being a young kid, I grew up watching Derrick Brooks, Warrick Dunn and all those Florida State greats, all those Florida greats and my dad walked-on at Florida State. We had season tickets, and we went whenever they played in Gainesville, and my parents grew up 30 minutes south of Gainesville. "University of Florida is like home for me, that was the game where my grandparents, my cousins, my aunts, my uncles, that was the one game where everybody was able to watch me play in college. My first start was against the university of Florida (while at LSU). As a player, it was always emotional and as a coach as well. Every year at Florida State I coached against Florida, I coached against Florida at LSU, and at Texas A&M I coached against Florida, the last time I coached against them was in 2017, and I got the same feeling that I got back in 2004, which was my first start. We came back on a game winning drive to win on the last play against Florida in the swamp. That’s a huge rivalry from when I played at LSU, and everywhere I’ve coached, it has been a huge rivalry."

Keith Heyward

Heyward has spent all but one season on the west coast, and spent 14 football seasons being around the Oregon-Oregon State rivalry, and that's his favorite. "As a player, it’s whatever they call the game now, they don’t call it the Civil War now, between Oregon and Oregon State" Heyward noted, "and I’ve been in that game a lot more. I’ve been there as a player and as a coach. I’d have to say that one, just because it really didn’t matter which team had the better record. That was always going to be a game decided by who played the best that day. I remember the game in 98 when Kenny Simonton ran around the corner, the game in 2000 where we won my senior year to go to the Fiesta Bowl. Those that I had at Oregon too, that’s always a good game, a tough game, and you had to be poised and keep the emotions under control."

Tre Watson

Watson has a relatively shorter list to work with compared to Heyward or Johnson, but he had a couple answers from the past few years, facing Oregon when at Washington, and facing USC while at Oregon in 2019. "Probably, as a player, when we played Oregon," Watson said. "I didn’t understand it until my first game against Oregon, and the alumni are like ‘beat Oregon, beat Oregon, beat Oregon.’ As a player, that was the really big one. As a coach, the most significant one was Oregon playing at USC the year we won the Rose Bowl, just because we had so many LA kids, and they wanted to go prove and show (what they could do), so we had a really good game." The Oregon-Washington game has some of the most vitriol, at least among fans, of any rivalry game on the west coast, and Watson has seen that firsthand, though there's only been one result when he's been involved. "It’s legitimate," Watson said of the vitriol, "and it’s funny,"as a player I didn’t beat Oregon, but as a coach I haven’t lost to Washington either. It’s a really good rivalry, it’s good for the kids and good for the fans."

Geep Chryst