This is a continuing series from interviews with new staff members Brian Johnson, Keith Heyward, Tre Watson and Geep Chryst. Today brings a bit on analytics with Geep Chryst. New Staff Series: Gratitude a Theme While Chryst wasn't coaching during the 2019 season, coming off a staff change with the Denver Broncos, he was watching college football. Cal's new tight ends coach, while spending the vast majority of his coaching career in the NFL, has plenty of ties to college. One son, Keller, quarterbacked teams at Stanford and Tennessee, while another, Jackson, walked-on at Oregon State. His father George was the head coach, then athletic director, at Wisconsin-Platteville. One of his main focuses was on the University of Wisconsin, where his younger brother Paul coached. When offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave talked about Chryst's analytics background, he noted Chryst's knowledge of the percentages of going for it on fourth down. During that 2019 season, Chryst got to see some of those percentages play out for his brother's team.

"My brother Paul is at Wisconsin (in 2019)," Chryst recalled, "they had an average punter, an average field goal kicker, and probably the best running back to ever play for the Wisconsin Badgers in Jonathan Taylor. I said to him ‘you need to go for it more on fourth down, Jonathan’s a really good back, you’re blocking well and even the threat of Jonathan running opens up play action.’ He was 13 of 13 when he went for it on 4th down and 6 or less, but it all started with the simple premise you can go for it more." A specific example Chryst recalled was when Wisconsin faced Michigan in 2019, with an early choice of whether to go for it on 4th and short. The very first drive, they were playing Michigan at home, it was September, first Big 10 game for each, so you don’t really know how it’s all going to play out. On that first drive, the Badgers have fourth and maybe the length of the football on their own thirty four and a half. He went for it, backed up, and you could really see that the team was energized by the decision, the offense clicked, and before you know it, it was 35-0 Wisconsin. It was a runaway, and it helped to define what their team was like and what their season is going to be like. I remember I said to him ‘Paul, that was a pretty exciting decision that you made,’ he said ‘Chris Orr, our defensive captain came and said coach that was great,’ and my brother deadpanned to him ‘well it better have, because if we didn’t make it, you and your defense have to go out there and stop them on a short field.’ (aforementioned run starts at :28 seconds in)