What he didn't see was the story of Watson bugging then-Washington head coach Steve Sarkisian into a walk-on spot, something that happened in 2011.

"We always talk about accountability," Heyward noted, "always seeking improvement and competing in everything we do, Tre has always been those three things. He has always been accountable, he has always been hungry to seek improvement, to get better, and as the story goes, he was bugging coach Sark, showing up to practices, being around and trying to walk on, he was adamant and relentless about being a part of that."

Cal outside linebackers coach Keith Heyward was new Cal defensive dacks coach Tre Watson's defensive backs coach during the 2012 and 2013 seasons. During that time, Heyward saw a walk-on blossom into a starter in a solid secondary, earning a scholarship along the way.

This is a continuing series from interviews with new staff members Brian Johnson, Keith Heyward, Tre Watson and Geep Chryst. This time, is on Tre Watson, and how he bothered Steve Sarkisian into a walk-on spot, which he turned into a scholarship at Washington.

During the spring of 2011, Watson attended every single one of Washington's spring practices, looking to play at the D1 level after spending a year at West Hills College and Central Washington respectively, and badgered Sarkisian into a walk-on spot. For Watson, it's a tale of persistence, faith, and belief paying off.

Watson played his high school ball at Kennedy HS, alma mater of current Cal wideout Justin Baker, but initially took the junior college route.

"I was a local kid, from Seattle. I had a lot of accolades," Watson noted, "but for certain reasons, schools pulled their scholarships, they didn’t push all the way. Me being a person of faith, I believe everything is for a reason, it didn’t discourage me and allowed me to lean on my journey for purpose and to make the most out of it. I went to a junior college, and I had a plan, I’m staying there for five months and whatever school gives me the scholarship and I’ll take it."

The first school that gave him the opportunity was Central Washington, a Division II school and the alma mater of former Cal offensive coordinator Beau Baldwin.

"I went to play the season in Central Washington, they were the first school to give me a scholarship," Watson recalled. "I had a couple bigger offers but there wasn’t an early signing day (like there is now), they wanted to wait for high school guys to go through signing day, then pick up junior college kids. I didn’t want to wait for that, and I had a great experience at Central, but I had a desire to play on the biggest stage and I felt confident in my ability to play at the next level."

Watson had played in 11 games at Central Washington in 2010, putting up 28 tackles, an interception, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and a blocked kick, but had the aspirations to play at a higher level.

"I withdrew from Central, I hadn’t even talked to UW," Watson said, "believing and trusting God that this is where I’m supposed to be and that process was significant for me. I went to spring ball practice every day, I would work out early in the morning then go to spring ball practice. After practice, I’d say ‘hey coach Sark, I want to walk-on.’ That’s not the normal way things get done, so he kinda looked at me crazy a couple times and kept on about his day."

Watson kept showing up at practice and wore the now-Texas head coach down, getting a walk-on spot with the Huskies for the 2011 season.

"After fifteen practices, seeing how serious (I was)," Watson said, "and (I think) how did I even get on the field, all those things I think were on purpose. They gave me the opportunity and I ran with it. For them, it showed that I was committed to being not only the best version of myself, but committed to this program, willing to do certain things and show that whatever it takes, I'll sacrifice it."

Watson would redshirt in 2011, then Justin Wilcox, Peter Sirmon and Heyward came in to coach on the defensive side of the ball at Washington. Prior to the 2012 season, Watson would earn a scholarship, and started the opener against San Diego State, intercepting a pass on the Aztecs' first drive of the game to set up a touchdown. He would go on to play every game in 2012 and 2013 for the Huskies, a show of persistence paying off.

Now Watson is in his first season coaching a full defensive backs room, after spending the 2020 season at UNLV. While that will be a challenge in terms of responsibility, his former DB thinks he can handle it.

"That’s Tre," Heyward said, "he has always been for the young men, a great person and a great mentor, a leader for those guys, trying to do everything he can to be a better person, a better coach."