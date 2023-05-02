Cal continues to add to its roster under first-year head coach Mark Madsen, and Tuesday another wing player entered the mix for the Bears after Memphis senior Keonte Kennedy announced his commitment to the program. The Austin, Texas native began his career at Xavier before moving on to play at UTEP for two seasons ahead of one season with the Tigers.

The 6-foot-5 senior made 12 starts and played in 25 games at Memphis and averaged 9.2 points, which was good enough for third on the team. A hand injury ultimately ended Kennedy's season early but prior to that he had an impressive stretch scoring in double figures in six consecutive games.

The newest Bears transfer also averaged 2.6 rebounds and 1.6 steals in his lone season at Memphis.

An injury again kept Kennedy off the floor in his final season at UTEP, but he still averaged a career-high 14.1 points in 19 games. He scored in double figures in 15 games that year.

Kennedy averaged over 31 minutes in his first season at UTEP and finished with 24 starts and 8.6 points per game.

He played in 22 games as a freshman in the 2018-19 season at Xavier.

His addition gives Madsen and the Bears some more experience and depth on the perimeter as the staff retools the roster under its new head coach. Kennedy is the fourth offseason transfer addition for the Bears joining Texas Tech big man Fardaws Aimaq, Northern Arizona guard Jalen Cone and Portland guard Mike Meadows, who announced his decision Monday.