Cal quarterback CJ Harris enters transfer portal after one season

Harris came to the Bears as a late addition in the spring after wrapping up his time at Ohio and entered into a competition with Mendoza and Rogers during training camp. The Michigan native cemented his position as the third quarterback in the rotation during camp but often looked like the most consistent competitor at the time while mostly working against the third unit defense.

Cal's quarterback room continues to go through changes this offseason, and the third member of that group to enter the transfer portal made his decision Friday. CJ Harris joins starter Fernando Mendoza (Indiana) and top reserve Chandler Rogers in entering the portal following the 2024 season.

He went into the fall as the third man on the depth chart and was unable to make an appearance until the final regular season game that Mendoza missed because of an illness and Rogers was knocked out of with an injury.

Harris, who played in 10 games and passed for 829 yards over four seasons with the Bobcats, completed 6-of-11 passes for 75 yards with an interception in his first appearance at Cal against SMU. He also had six rushing attempts for 26 yards on the ground.

The graduate transfer earned the start for the Bears in the LA Bowl as Rogers continued to work through his injury suffered in the regular season finale against the Mustangs. Harris put together a strong start in the bowl game against UNLV with 13 completions on 20 pass attempts for 109 yards in addition to 23 rushing yards before going down with an injury.

His departure leaves the Bears with three scholarship quarterbacks, as it stands now, with EJ Caminong being the only member of the group who played with the team in 2024. Oregon transfer and 2025 recruit Jaron Sagapolutele is the most touted player of the group as a Rivals100 prospect while the Bears also added College of San Mateo signal caller Dominic Ingrassia as well this winter.

Cal has also been linked to Ohio State transfer Devin Brown, but he has not publicly acknowledged a commitment with the Buckeyes still playing in the College Football Playoff.

The transfer portal window closed back in late December, but graduate transfers are free to announce their transfer at any point allowing Harris to pursue his options.