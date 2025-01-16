WATCH: DL signee Lebron Williams talks Cal at the 2025 Polynesian Bowl

The Manteca native will return to California to use his final season of eligibility with the Bears.
The transfer from Stanford is averaging 11.3 free-throw attempts over the last three games in ACC play.
The Manteca native caught a touchdown pass against the Bears in last month's bowl game.
The Bears outscored the Cavaliers 40-29 in the second half to pull away in the 75-61 win at Haas Pavilion on Wednesday.
Join the conversation and follow along for updates as the Bears host the Cavaliers in their return home to Haas Pavilion
The Manteca native will return to California to use his final season of eligibility with the Bears.
The transfer from Stanford is averaging 11.3 free-throw attempts over the last three games in ACC play.
The Manteca native caught a touchdown pass against the Bears in last month's bowl game.