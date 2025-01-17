WATCH: Cal signees take part in final day of Polynesian Bowl practice

HONOLULU — The Polynesian Bowl game has arrived but not before the players participating had one last day of practice to prepare for Friday night's contest. Thursday brought a walk-through practice as the teams put the finishing touches on their game plans for the game.

Cal has four players participating in this week's game highlighted by incoming freshman quarterback Jaron Sagapolutele. You can see clips of Sagapolutele in action on Day 4 in the video above plus some clips of defensive back signees Aiden Manutai and Jae'on Young as well.