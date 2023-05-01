Mark Madsen and his staff have been on the road the last two weekends scouting prospects for the future at Cal, but the Bears have immediate needs for the upcoming season and Monday that continued to be addressed.

Portland guard Mike Meadows has announced his decision to transfer to Cal after previously being committed to LMU.

The 6-foot-2 former Eastern Washington standout backed away from his prior commitment a couple weeks ago allowing the Bears to make their move.

Meadows was born in Kentucky but grew up in Los Angeles, playing his high school basketball at Campbell Hall, before eventually finding his way to EWU where he played for head coach and former Golden Bears point guard Shantay Legans.

He followed Legans to Portland where Meadows averaged 10.6 points, 3 rebounds and 2.7 assists over two seasons for the Pilots.

Meadows missed close to a month of the season with an injury, but he scored 29 points in his first game back and showed a knack for offensive explosions. He racked up 39 points in a late-season loss to Santa Clara and scored in double figures in nine games throughout the year.

The Bears are building depth at the guard position as Madsen continues to build his first roster at Cal. So far two guards have now joined the team with Northern Arizona transfer Jalen Cone announcing his plans to make the move to Berkeley earlier in the offseason.

Cone and Meadows will help provide stability at the position alongside Devin Askew as he returns from injury in the fall.

Meadows is the third transfer addition for the Bears this offseason joining Cone and Texas Tech big man Fardaws Aimaq.