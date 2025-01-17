Analysis: Cal's offense hits stagnant stretch early in ACC play

Amid a 1-5 record in the ACC, Cal is in a deep funk offensively. What looked like a high-paced, gunslinging team to begin the season has quickly devolved into a sluggish and unimpressive team on the offensive side of the ball, which is contributing to the Bears’ lack of success in the ACC.

Let me throw out some numbers here: 34.8, 32.4, 43.1, 45.6, 40.0. Those are the team’s shooting percentages from the last five games for an average of 39.2%. A sub-40% team shooting percentage will not cut it for this Cal team, not when the group already lacks the size and athleticism that the powerhouses of the ACC have.