Analysis: Cal's offense hits stagnant stretch early in ACC play

Amid a 1-5 record in the ACC, Cal is in a deep funk offensively. What looked like a high-paced, gunslinging team to begin the season has quickly devolved into a sluggish and unimpressive team on the offensive side of the ball, which is contributing to the Bears’ lack of success in the ACC.
Let me throw out some numbers here: 34.8, 32.4, 43.1, 45.6, 40.0. Those are the team’s shooting percentages from the last five games for an average of 39.2%. A sub-40% team shooting percentage will not cut it for this Cal team, not when the group already lacks the size and athleticism that the powerhouses of the ACC have.
So what has the Bears in a straitjacket offensively? Aside from the bump in competition, Cal’s offense goes through stretches where it is completely devoid of motion or ball movement.
During UNC’s 24-8 run to ice the Bears on Chapel Hill, a run that lasted nearly 10 minutes of game clock, Cal’s offense completely stagnated, going 4 for 15 alongside 3 turnovers in that stretch alone.