A year ago, Cam Goode was excited to make his first start against North Carolina, just like his dad did. Now, solidified in Cal's defensive future, he has the potential to take it another step forward, to where he could be one of the best outside linebackers in the Pac-12.

"I’ll be shocked if we play an end as fast as Cam all year," starting right tackle Jake Curhan noted.

Curhan's been on the other end of things this fall, and along with teammate Pat Mekari, they've gotten to see firsthand the development of Goode's pass-rushing game.

"I love that he’s on my team because I get to go up against him everyday," Mekari said, "so when we play our opponents, it’s not as difficult. He’s going to turn some heads this year, 100%."

Last year saw Goode record 46 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble, and 1 interception returned for a touchdown. This year sees him at what Tim DeRuyter calls the 'glory position' of the defense.

"In this package, our edge guys have to be factors," DeRuyter said, "To me, it’s the glory position in this defense, and having a guy like Cam who’s got a really wide toolbox, he can rush, he can cover, he can run with backs and tight ends, he really has a great understanding of the defense, so he’s able to disguise and move around and do things really well."

DeRuyter has three edicts for his outside linebackers, to set an edge, to rush the passer, and to 'bang verticals,' i.e. knock slot guys off their routes when they're in coverage. Goode added weight in the offseason to accomplish the first of those goals, getting up to around 225 lbs, while a lot of his offseason training was geared toward the second and third.

"(Strength and conditioning coach Torre) Becton’s really been working with us on our explosiveness," Goode noted, "especially during the winter, explosive speed, and during the summer it was really just trying to prolong that speed."

That speed, which Curhan noted as being somewhere in the 4.5 range, has been apparent for Goode, as he's ran by offensive linemen in various team periods. How he does it is another story.

"I just watch the pros," Goode said, "watch how they get off the ball and learn how to bend off the corner, learn how to get low so I can decrease my surface area so they can’t touch me."

That's the short version of it. Goode's figured how to consistently use a 'dip' move and from the spectator's point of view, it looks like witchcraft. Goode dips his shoulder, a little like a short-track speedskater, and the offensive lineman can't even touch him. Goode's also 6'4", taller than your average speedskater, so it looks near unnatural when he unfurls himself around the corner, coming in for a sack.

"I think he’s definitely figured out," fellow starter at outside linebacker Alex Funches said, "I’m not saying last year he was a bad pass-rusher or anything, I think he’s definitely figured out a go-to move for himself. That dip is nasty and nobody can really stop it right now."

For a team in need of a consistent pass rush, (having had half their sacks in 2017 coming in two games) Goode may be the guy to do that for the Bears, but Funches plans on keeping up with him.

"There’s going to be a lot of times where we’ll both be there," Funches joked, "meeting each other, then when we do that, it’s like, ‘what’s up, I’ll meet you at the quarterback.’"