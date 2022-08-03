Five thoughts on Cal's offensive line ahead of fall camp

Catch up on our Countdown to Camp series here as beat writer Jesse Stewart breaks down each Cal position group leading into fall camp. We've already covered the QBs , RBs , WRs/TEs and DL/OLBs .

This unit is a bit of a mixed bag going forward. Losing high-level starters like Will Craig (retirement) and McKade Mettauer (transferred to Oklahoma) certainly stings, but the Bears will look to fill the gaps with existing talent along with bringing in a few transfers of their own.

Both Matthew Cindric and Ben Coleman earned honorable mention All-Pac-12 honors in 2021 and are again expected to be among the better offensive linemen in the conference this fall.

For an offensive line with question marks going into the season, this is huge being able to point to your center and your new left tackle and comfortably say that they will excel in the coming year. And this year, there will be more pressure on the pair than ever.

With Coleman officially moving to left tackle from guard and Cindric remaining the communicator of the group at center, it should be some relief that in the worst case scenario, the two most important positions along the line will be taken care of.