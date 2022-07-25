Five thoughts on Cal's WRs/TEs ahead of fall camp

These two groups are going to do a lot of heavy lifting for a Cal passing attack that is going to have a new signal-caller under center in 2022, no matter who it ends up being. The tight ends and receivers are both strong units, but there are just a few things that need to be ironed out before the fall really gets under way.

So far, we’ve covered a few thoughts on Cal’s defensive front and quarterbacks . Next is a closer look at some of the playmakers on the offensive side of the ball: the tight ends and receivers.

There are a lot of talented players in these groups. The dynamic duo of sophomore tight ends Keleki Latu and Jermaine Terry definitely turn heads with their skill and stature when they walk out onto the field. Meanwhile, the receiver crew has a lot of players with good all-around games or specific skills and traits that make them valuable college football players.

So naturally, the question is how do you get everyone into positions where they feel like they can succeed on Saturdays?

The obvious answer: some players are going to get the short end of the stick here. That’s the reality. There is a real natural ability disparity between players like J.Michael Sturdivant and some others, which contributes to it. But the ability gap and the actual skill gap are two different things. It’s why athletes like receiver Aiden Lee (who may not be the biggest ‘wow’ guy on the field) still can end up being productive and high-quality contributors.

How this staff chooses to employ the variety of skill sets they’ve accumulated in their pass-catchers will be interesting. We could see some variation based on field position. For example, bigger receivers like Mason Starling (6-foot-4) and Tommy Christakos (6-foot-4) could make their money in the red zone, even if they aren’t ‘regular’ starters as of now. Lots of intriguing combinations available for this staff.