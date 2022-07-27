Five thoughts on Cal's running backs ahead of fall camp

So far, we’ve scrutinized the quarterbacks, defensive front and the pass-catchers as we continue to count down Cal's position groups leading into fall camp. Today, it’s the running backs' turn.

Continuing to adhere to the theme of lost production, the running back room is no exception with 142 touches and 768 RB rushing yards from last year having since graduated or transferred.

While that raises some questions about the backfield, there's also a lot to still like about this group.

Here are five thoughts on the Cal running backs ahead of camp ...