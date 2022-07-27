Five thoughts on Cal's running backs ahead of fall camp
So far, we’ve scrutinized the quarterbacks, defensive front and the pass-catchers as we continue to count down Cal's position groups leading into fall camp. Today, it’s the running backs' turn.
Continuing to adhere to the theme of lost production, the running back room is no exception with 142 touches and 768 RB rushing yards from last year having since graduated or transferred.
While that raises some questions about the backfield, there's also a lot to still like about this group.
Here are five thoughts on the Cal running backs ahead of camp ...
1. Who, if anyone, will emerge as the team's feature back in 2022?
The easy answer here is junior Damien Moore, who carried it 100 times for 517 yards and 6 TDs (plus 85 yards and 1 TD receiving).
In fact, that’s probably even the right answer.
But this could be another year where Cal focuses less on one guy being the ‘answer’ to the rushing game and instead lends itself to being a RB-by-committee team. The trend of having two to three rushers up over the 500(ish)-yard mark is probably more likely than any one runner getting to even 800 yards. Not that it’s out of the question, but it seems like the Bears may try to focus on team efficiency more than individual success.
In part because they have the options to do so.
A couple names to watch for getting up toward that 500-yard mark are freshman Jaydn Ott and juniors DeCarlos Brooks and Chris Street. Ott got a lot of carries in the spring (more on him in a minute), but Brooks and Street both enter the year with college experience.
