A few days ago, we shared a few thoughts about Cal's quarterback situation ahead of fall camp. Today, the defensive line and the outside linebackers go under the microscope.

The early assumption is that Cal is going to have to be a defensive team in 2022. The offense has a lot of question marks going into the season (not necessarily in a bad way, but there are questions nonetheless).

Defenses are oftentimes looked at and built either ‘back to front’ (defensive backs to defensive line) or ‘front to back’ (the inverse). With the Golden Bears defensive line’s stellar performance in spring ball, it feels only right to start front to back today.