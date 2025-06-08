OL Koloi Keli becomes Cal's latest commitment from Hawaii

Cal added to its 2026 haul on Sunday and kept its momentum going from what has been a busy stretch to open up June. Teams across the country are hosting official visitors this month, and Cal again welcomed a large group of priority targets to Berkeley over the weekend.

Justin Wilcox's program added a handful of commitments, and the first one to go public was three-star offensive lineman Koloi Keli. The 6-foot-3, 290-pound recruit is just the latest prospect from Hawaii to join the Bears.

Michigan State hosted Keli on an official visit last weekend and in-state program Hawaii had been slated to host him on a trip next weekend before his commitment to the Bears this weekend.

Oregon, Arizona, Washington State, San Diego State, Nevada and UNLV have been some of the other programs involved.

The Bears offered Keli back in January and made the trek out to Honolulu this spring with area recruiter Nick Rolovich and Cal offensive line coach Famika Anae visiting the three-star prospect in Hawaii last month.

The Spartans felt good about their visit last week, but Cal has continued to build its pipeline into Hawaii, and now the offensive line prospect is the latest member of that group.

Keli is the 13th commitment in the cycle for the Bears, which now holds the 17th-ranked class for 2026 according to Rivals.

It also adds another piece to the growing group for Anae up front as Keli is the fourth offensive line recruit to join the Bears so far for 2026 alongside four-star prospect Tommy Tofi, Elisha Faamatuainu and Artem Korchagin.