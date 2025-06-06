2026 QB Brady Palmer announces commitment to Cal

Senior offensive assistant Nick Rolovich has been leading the recruitment for the Bears, and Friday all the pieces lined up for Palmer following his official visit to Berkeley last weekend.

The latest member of that visitor group to give his commitment announced his pledge Friday when quarterback Brady Palmer went public with his decision. The 6-foot-3, 195-pound signal caller from Cathedral Catholic in San Diego was first offered by the Bears over a year ago before being re-offered by the new offensive staff this spring after taking an unofficial visit.

Every program hopes that official visits eventually lead to commitments, and Cal has certainly been seeing the fruits of its labor following a big visit weekend to close out May.

So far, Palmer is the sixth commitment to come from the Bears' big recruiting weekend.

The three-star prospect has added several notable offers from around the country throughout his recruitment including from Ohio State, Auburn, Washington, Michigan State, Minnesota and Utah among others.

However, Kansas State emerged as the top competition for Palmer with that staff pushing for the San Diego prospect throughout the spring.

In the end, he is not leaving the state and will instead join a quarterback that features Devin Brown, Jaron Sagapolutele and EJ Caminong.

Cal now has 12 commitments overall in the 2026 class and continues to sit among the top 25 of the Rivals team recruiting rankings in the cycle.

Palmer is a capable playmaker with both his arm and his feet. Last season as a junior he accounted for 1,355 total yards across eight games according to MaxPreps. He passed for 16 touchdowns and 1,126 yards against just 5 interceptions and rushed for a pair of touchdowns on 40 carries to go with 229 yards on the ground.

In his sophomore season at St. Augustine, Palmer threw for 2,499 yards and 23 touchdowns.