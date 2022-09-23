Cal is going to look to crack the curse that the Arizona Wildcats seemingly hold over the program, as the Golden Bears have lost the last six meetings dating back to 2010.

If the Bears are going to put themselves in position to become bowl eligible again for the first time since 2019, this would seem like one of the game they need to win along the way.

Arizona is trending upward after a 1-11 season last year -- with that lone win coming over Cal -- but it is still a rebuilding program traveling on the road to open Pac-12 play Saturday at California Memorial Stadium (2:30 p.m. PT, on Pac-12 Network).

Here are some final thoughts on the matchup and the storylines at play ...

Most intriguing offensive storyline for Saturday ...

What on Earth is the plan to help this offensive line?

Something has got to give for the Bears this weekend. The bottom line is that they need to find ways to protect Jack Plummer if they want to keep winning games.

Here are possible options I’ve heard/come up with so far:

-Keeping a tight end/running back in protection at all times

-Quick-game passing only

-Play-action to protect the offensive line in the run and pass game

-Continuing to play freshman Sioape Vatikani at right guard for a change of pace

-Six offensive linemen on the field at all times (lol)

-Jet motions to force the defense to move east/west rather than north/south and prevent penetration

-Seven offensive linemen on the field?? (Illinois actually did it last year)

Some of these have more merit than others but the point is the same: Offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave and staff need to find a way to help the offensive line find some more success, and in the process keep Plummer upright a little more often.