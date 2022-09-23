Breaking down the PFF grades, snap counts and advanced stats from last week
Each week, Golden Bear Report will take a deep dive into the PFF grades, snap counts and advanced stats to see what can be gleaned about Cal's performance, beyond the final score.
There's no need to make Bears fans relive the how of the 24-17 loss at Notre Dame last week.
But the advanced data can tell its own story.
Let's take a look ...
|Player
|Offensive snaps played
|PFF game grade
|
1. WR J.Michael Sturdivant
|
58
|
69.1
|
2. RB Jaydn Ott
|
58
|
63.2
|
3. C Matthew Cindric
|
71
|
60.1
|
4. WR Jeremiah Hunter
|
67
|
57.5
|
5. RT Bayden Rohme
|
37
|
56.5
|
6. QB Jack Plummer
|
71
|
56.1
|
7. WR Mavin Anderson
|
60
|
56.0
|
8. RG Sioape Vatikani
|
31
|
54.8
|
9. RG Spencer Lovell
|
40
|
49.3
|
10. LT Ben Coleman
|
71
|
47.1
Full offensive snap counts (not including special teams): LG Brian Driscoll 71, LT Ben Coleman 71, QB Jack Plummer 71, WR Jeremiah Hunter 67, WR Mavin Anderson 60, RB Jaydn Ott 58, WR J.Michael Sturdivant 58, TE Keleki Latu 41, RG Spencer Lovell 40, RT Brayden Rohme 37, RT T.J. Session 34, RG Sioape Vatikani, 31, TE Jermaine Terry 30, WR Monroe Young 12, RB DeCarlos Brooks 11, WR Tommy Christakos 2, RB Damien Moore 2, TE Jeffrey Johnson 1, TE Nick Alftin 1.
Offensive freshman redshirt tracker (players can play in up to 4 games and protect redshirt ... includes special teams action not referenced above): RB Jaydn Ott (3 games played), OG Sioape Vatikani (3), WR Jordan King (1).
Offensive notes
-Let's start with the offensive line. Freshman Sioape Vatikani played his first meaningful snaps of the season, playing 31 to starter Spencer Lovell's 40 at right guard. We didn't hear anything about an injury to Lovell, so the coaching staff clearly thought Vatikani might be an upgrade at the time. It will be interesting to see how that situation plays out moving forward. Neither graded out well, but Lovell received a rough 17.3 isolated pass-blocking grade (yes, still on a 0-100 scale). Per PFF, he allowed 4 pressures, including a sack, in just 14 true pass-set plays (28 passing snaps overall). Vatikani drew a 42.1 in pass protection, allowing just 1 QB hurry in 14 true pass-set plays (20 passing snaps overall).
